A major challenge that almost every tourist visiting an unfamiliar destination encounter is finding or locating a good restaurant to eat especially when hunger has already set in. To find the best tastes in a new town, follow these tips shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, to know whom to ask and where to look.

Take advantage of the internet

With the popularity of smartphones, you’re likely to have the Internet connection. Using your phone, you can search for places to eat, read reviews and look up menus. This is perhaps the easiest way to go if you do not want to ask a local.Ask the locals

If you really want to get on the best places to eat, you should simply ask the locals. They can easily recommend the best and most reliable places to eat. So, don’t be afraid to ask locals on the street. And of course, people will be happy to disclose where to eat.

Check out your surroundings

In this case, you have to look for the restaurant yourself. So, how can you be sure the random restaurant you select is a nice place to eat? One of the best signs is a full parking lot. If others are queueing in to eat, chances are the food is good.

Get a guide

As soon as you know what city you are visiting, you should start researching restaurants. Better still, you should ask a couple of friends who can get you a guide or indigene that will take you around. From your research, you will already have restaurants in mind. You will have to rely on your tour guide to give a pass mark to your selected restaurants.

Use social media

Millions of people use social networking, like Facebook or Twitter, on a regular basis to keep up with family and friends, so use it to your advantage and ask anyone who’s visited your destination before to comment on their favourite restaurants. It is easier this way.

