You are very brilliant academically but can’t afford the high tuition fees to further your higher education?

If yes, then please go through the post below to see a list of the numerous local and international Scholarships programme for Nigerian Undergraduate Students in 2017/18 academic session.

Government and Non-Government Scholarships for Nigerians

In the 2017/18 academic year, various sponsors, including governments, companies and organizations, will offer Scholarships for Nigerian undergraduates to study in Nigerian and/or foreign schools. These may be FULL tuition awards, or PARTIAL tuition with varied benefits like transport fare, lodging costs, or monthly stipend.

Many past scholarships offered previously are also listed below because they are offered every year by their sponsors. It is important to note their application deadlines, because some deadlines may not fall within the present time. Therefore, you need to be alert to the upcoming deadlines and start early to prepare for the next award offer. Also, be sure to visit the official website of the sponsors through the links provided.

Study & Scholarships presents the list of Scholarships for Undergraduate Nigerian students categorized under the Government and non-Government offers:

[I]. Government Scholarships

(a). Federal Government Scholarships

PTDF Scholarships Programme (Nigeria and Oversea)

The Nigerian Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources offers the “PTDF Scholarship Scheme” to suitably qualified Nigerian Undergraduates, Masters and PhD students. Scholarships are awarded for studies in the UK and France, and at upgraded Universities in Nigeria. Undergraduate awards are now only for studies in Nigeria, and in approved subject areas. Deadline is usually in October…read more.

Bilateral Educational Agreement Oversea Scholarships

The Federal Government through its Ministry of Education offers the “Bilateral Educational Agreement Oversea Scholarships” to Nigerian undergraduate, masters and doctoral students. This is a Full Fee scholarship with participating countries taking care of tuition and accommodation, while Nigerian government supplies the remaining needs. Deadline is usually late March…read more.

Scholarships Tenable in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government through its Ministry of Education offers “Nigerian Scholarship Awards Tenable In Nigerian Tertiary Institutions” to Postgraduate, Undergraduate, HND and NCE students of Nigerian origin. This is a Full Fee scholarship award. Deadline is usually in April…read more.

(b). State Government Scholarships

Lagos State Scholarship Award for Lagos State Indigenes

The Lagos State Scholarship Board administers both Local and Foreign Awards.

=> The Local Scholarship is for prospective students of Lagos State origin except otherwise directed by the State Governor. It has the Local Undergraduate Scheme and the Local Postgraduate Scheme. Students must be on full-time studies in Nigerian institutions. Deadline varies.

=> The Foreign Scholarship is for students of Lagos State origin admitted into undergraduate or postgraduate programmes in recognized institutions outside Nigeria (see LSSB Foreign Scheme here). Deadline varies.

(c). Foreign Government Scholarships

Korean Government Scholarships

The Korean Government Scholarship Program for an undergraduate degree provides international students with an opportunity to conduct advanced studies at higher educational institutions in Korea in order to promote international exchanges in education and mutual friendship between the countries…read more.

Hungarian Government Scholarships

The Hungarian Government offers the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme for international students as an opportunity to undergo study of all types in Hungary for free. The scholarship includes tuition-free education, monthly stipend, accommodation and medical insurance. Deadline is in March…read more.

Indian Government Scholarships

The Government of India through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations offers the Africa Scholarship Scheme for undergraduate, postgraduate and further higher studies. Selected candidates would be provided with return economy class air fares, living allowance, contingent grant, house rent allowance, thesis expenses and medical benefits. Deadline is in January…read more.

Mexican Government Scholarships

The Mexican Government Scholarships for International Students is for those interested in studying for a specialization, masters, doctorate, graduate research, or undergraduate or graduate-level academic program in Mexico. Award includes monthly stipend, registration fees, tuition, health insurance, round-trip international airfare and transportation in Mexico. Deadline is in September…read more.

[II]. Non-Government Scholarships

(a). Oil Company Scholarships

a). Chevron/NNPC National University Scholarship

The NNPC/Chevron National University Scholarship is for Nigerian students in their second year of full-time study in approved courses in Nigerian Universities. Scholarships cover the entire program. Please note that applicants to other Chevron scholarships, including the Agbami scholarship program, are ineligible. Deadline is in March…read more

b). Chevron Agbami Undergraduate Scholarships

Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited offers the Agbami Undergraduate Scholarships (also, Agbami Special Medical and Engineering Scholarship) for undergraduate Nigerian students in medicine and approved health and engineering courses across ALL states of the Federation. Awardees receive full funding for their studies. Deadline is usually in March…read more

c). Agbami Scholarships Programme

Star Deep and its Agbami partners offer the “Agbami Medical and Engineering Professionals Scholarship” to FULL-TIME Year 1 and Year 2 undergraduates of Nigerian origin studying approved courses in universities or other relevant institutions within Nigeria. Scholarship winners are awarded a one-time financial aid. Deadline is usually in February…read more.

(a). Shell Nigeria University Scholarship Programme

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited Scholarship Scheme offers first year students in all Nigerian universities the opportunity to study with an annual grant from the SPDC Joint Venture for the full duration of their course. This programme aims to promote academic excellence and improve skills-base among young Nigerians. Deadline is usually late October…read more.

(b). Shell/NNPC National University Scholarship

The Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company offers the NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship for students in undergraduate courses of Nigerian universities. The programme provides yearly grants to successful applicants which covers their studies from second year to the completion of their degree programme. Deadline is in August…read more.

(c). Shell Secondary School Scholarship Scheme

The Shell Nigeria Secondary School Scholarship Scheme is for host communities in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo and Rivers states. The Secondary School Scholarship Scheme is to help students pay through school, as well as enhance academic achievement in host communities…read more.

Agip Oil Company Undergraduate Scholarships

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited offers “Tertiary Institutions Scholarship Awards Scheme” to FULL TIME Year 1 undergraduate Nigerians in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. The awards are of 2 categories – the Host Communities Merit Award and the National Merit Award. Application deadline is usually in March…read more.

Mobil Nigeria Undergraduate National Scholarship Programme

Mobil Producing Nigeria awards annual scholarships to qualified undergraduate students in Nigerian Universities. Qualified and suitable students are those currently admitted in Nigerian Universities irrespective of state of origin including the FCT. Applicants must be in their 1st or 2nd year of study of approved courses. Deadline is usually August…read more.

Nigeria LNG Scholarship Scheme

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited offers the “Nigeria LNG Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme” to all Nigerian undergraduates in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The award is the payment of a yearly allowance to successful beneficiaries. Application deadline is usually in July…read more.

Total Nigeria National Merit Scholarship Programme

Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited offers its annual “National Merit Scholarship Award” (or Nigeria Tertiary Institutions Scholarships)” to deserving Nigerian students in secondary and tertiary institutions as well as those in postgraduate studies. Deadline is usually April…read more.

Addax/NNPC National Tertiary Institutions Merit Scholarship Programme

Addax Petroleum Development Limited offers the “National Tertiary Institutions Scholarship Awards Scheme” to qualified candidates of Nigerian origin. Applicants must be full time 100 level undergraduate students in any Nigerian University, Polytechnic or College of Education, and all courses offered at Nigerian tertiary institutions are eligible. Application deadline is usually May…read more.

(b). Non-Oil Company Scholarships

NWAG Nigeria Scholarships for Female Nigerians

Every year, the Nigerian Women Association of Georgia offers 37 one-time undergraduate scholarships in the amount of fifty thousand Naira each on any course of study, to female Nigerian undergraduate students (one per state of origin) in Nigerian universities. Application deadline is usually in May … read more.

MTN Foundation Science and Technology Scholarship

The MTN Foundation Science and Technology Scholarships is for full time undergraduate students of Nigerian origin in various fields of studies tenable at Nigerian tertiary institutions (accredited public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education). Awards cover tuition, book allowances and stipend for one academic year. Deadline is usually October/November…read more.

MTN Foundation / MUSON Music Scholarship Awards

The Musical Society of Nigeria in conjunction with The MTN Foundation offer the MTNF/MUSON Scholarship programme for a diploma course in Music at The MUSON School of Music, Lagos. The sponsorship cover tuition, book allowance, and stipend (pocket allowance). Deadline is in September…read more.

MUSTE Scholarships

The “Mankind United To Support Total Education” (MUSTE) Scholarship provides bursary to cover the cost of completing University or Higher degree program within 3 – 6 years. Award includes tuition and maintenance allowance. Deadline varies year to year, but usually October/November…read more.

Merry Hearts Scholarship for pre-university students

The Merry Hearts Foundation Inc reaches out to underprivileged pre-university youths in impoverished regions of the world. The Merry Hearts Scholarship Fund provides financial, moral, material and intellectual support in equipping students with the tools they need to succeed academically and socially…read more.

Young Women’s Scholarship Program

The Peace Corps Nigeria Alumni Foundation and the Association of Nigerian Women Leaders in Diaspora collaborate to award $1000 scholarships to promising female college students of Nigerian heritage in the Washington, DC metropolitan area…read more.

Globacom GBAM Scholarships

The GBAM Scholarships, a major aspect of Globacom’s youth G-BAM Hi5ive program, empowers both the Secondary and Tertiary (University, College of Education, Polytechnic) student community in Nigeria by offering a scholarship of $5 million for 1,000 students…read more.

American University of Nigeria Scholarships

The American University of Nigeria Scholarships is open to all students, in order to further promote and encourage bright students in their academic pursuit. The school’s primary academic partner in the US is Tulane University – a University that supports development efforts around the world…read more.

Nigerian Girls Scholarship Fund

This program provides financial assistance to needy girls entering senior secondary school in Kano and Katsina states of northern Nigeria, where the number of girls out of school is extremely high. The program supports the scholarship recipients until they graduate…read more.

Caleb University Scholarships for Lagos Indigenes

Caleb University, a Private Christian University, offers scholarship to successful candidates on any of its full-time degree programmes. Scholarship value and other specific details have NOT been specified by the University nor by the Lagos State Scholarship Board. Deadline is usually October…read more.

(c). Entrepreneurship programmes

SHELL LiveWIRE Youth Program

This is a youth development programme supported by The SPDC Joint Venture (The SPDC JV) which aims to inspire, encourage and support young people to explore the option of starting their own businesses through the provision of training and finance for young entrepreneurs…read more.

[III]. Non-Govt Foreign Scholarships for Nigerians

University of East Anglia Science Foundation Scholarships

The University of East Anglia’s Faculty of Science Foundation Scholarships is for citizens of all countries, EXCEPT the UK/EU. Each award is valued at about £13,450. For September entry, the application deadline is usually in July of same year; while for January entry, the deadline is usually in November of the previous year…read more.

Griffith International Scholarships

The Griffith International Scholarships are offered to students from any African nation who are currently residing in Africa and planning to commence their studies at Griffith University. Each scholarship is worth about $3,000 tuition. Applications for semester 1 close in November for students commencing next February, and for semester in April for students commencing the next July…read more.

Google Anita Borg Scholarship for Female Students

Google offers the “Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship” for women from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Through the scholarship, Google aims to encourage women to excel in computing and technology, and become active role models and leaders…read more.

Kaplan International Colleges Scholarship Scheme

Kaplan International Colleges Scholarships work in partnership with leading universities to prepare and enable Nigerian students to study a bachelor’s or master’s degree in the UK…read more.

Commonwealth Scholarships

The Commonwealth Scholarships are for students from developing Commonwealth countries. They are offered for Master’s, PhD, and split-site (PhD) study in the UK. These scholarships are funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID)…read more.

University of Sheffield Undergraduate Scholarships

The University of Sheffield offers a range of scholarships to students from Nigeria who show exceptional academic potential and are starting their studies at the University of Sheffield. Scholarships include Faculty Undergraduate Scholarships, Nigeria Management Scholarships and Nigeria Merit Undergraduate Scholarships…read more.

Page created: Sept 2012; Last updated: Dec 2016

