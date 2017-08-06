YouWiN! Connect Business Programme 2017 – Online Application
YouWiN! Connect is a multimedia based relaunch of the YouWiN! programme of the Federal Ministry of Finance. It aims to support young Nigeria entrepreneurs as they PLAN, START and GROW their businesses, by providing Enterprise Education as well as access to technical and consulting services. The programme aims to promote entrepreneurship, job creation and wealth via enterprise education for young Nigerians.
YouWiN! Connect Objectives
Yearly capacity building of 55,000 budding young Nigeria entrepreneurs;
Nurture ideas and innovation from young entrepreneurial participants from universities, polytechnics, technical colleges, and other post-secondary institutions in Nigeria;
Increase firm growth by 20% and employment by participating MSMEs in Nigeria target growth in the Agriculture/Agro-processing, construction, ICT, Fashion, Manufacturing and Retail sectors;
Encourage expansion, speciaization and spin-offs of existing businesses in Nigeria;
Enable young entrepreneurs to access a wide business professional network and improve their visibility.
YouWiN! Connect Applicants Participation Criteria
- YouWiN! Connect Applicants must have post-secondary school qualification.
- Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40.
- YouWiN! Connect Applicants must be Nigerians and resident in Nigeria.
- Applicants businesses must be domiciled in Nigeria.
- YouWiN! Connect Applicants must be able to communicate effectively – speaking and writing – in English.
- Applicants must be willing to attend all trainings and mentoring exercises organized by the YouWiN! Connect programme.
- Applicants must not be an employee of the Nigerian Civil Service.
- Previous YouWiN awardees are not eligible to apply.
Application closes August 30th, 2017
YouWiN! Connect Business Programme 2017 – YouWIN Online Registration Form
