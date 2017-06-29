Being unable to get a job is not the end of the world. It’s important to keep pushing and not let frustration consume you. There a number of things you can do to survive and eventually overcome a period of unemployment. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 things to do when you can’t get a job.

Consider Unpaid Internships or Volunteer WorkIt might be difficult, but if you find that you can’t get a paid full-time job, you can apply to firms for unpaid internships or NGOs for volunteer work. Companies and NGOs will most likely yield to this and offer you an internship position which can help you gain some experience rather than just sitting idle. The experience gained can then qualify you for a higher level position when you decide to end the internship and return to the job market to continue your search. In some cases, for unpaid internships, if the company is impressed with your work as an intern, they can offer you a paid and more permanent position in the firm. Internships and volunteer work are great ways to get your foot in the door at a company or firm and learn some new skills, as well as gain some experience in the process.

Consider Selling Crafts or Offering Your Services

If you’re a crafty person (you like to make and invent things), you can try to sell some of your crafts. There are many online platforms, as well local craft fairs, that support this and if the patronage is good, you can actually turn it into a business. The same thing also applies to services. You can try to find work doing various tasks that you are either skilled at or passionate about. If the reception is also good and patronage is reasonably high, you can begin to advertise your services and make it a business. If the business continues to do well, you can also consider searching for entrepreneurial development initiatives and apply to them to help fund and grow your business in the long run. Bank loans are also another alternative, if you prefer.

Network

Networking can be a bit difficult, but thankfully it can be learned and can be very useful in helping secure a job. So, do the best you can to attend events that offer networking opportunities. Work on selling yourself appropriately at these events because networking remains one of the best ways to meet new people and get new leads. Also, be sure to ‘spruce’ your online presence and ensure it is up-to-date, professional and easily accessible to recruiters and other individuals that are or could be vital to your job search.

Consider Other Industries

If you’ve tried and failed to find a job in the industry that you’re interested in, consider looking for jobs in other industries. It might not be exactly what you want, but it’s better than wallowing in frustration. Besides, you just might realize you actually enjoy this new career field and grow exponentially in it. You’ll never know until you give it a shot.

Review Your Resume

You might have made a mistake on your resume that turns recruiters off when they go through it. So, if you’re finding it hard to get a job, try reviewing your resume again. Check your resume for correct grammar and spelling, emphasize the results you achieved in your previous jobs, not just the activities you carried out, and write better cover letters. In addition, when you are eventually called in for an interview, learn to practice interviewing, research well about the company and be prepared to answer any question. Find ways to project confidence during interviews and to properly deal with instances where you might not know the answer to a question asked. Finally, just be positive, don’t let your frustrations come through and don’t undersell yourself – boldly state your accomplishment regardless of how small you think they are and give them good reasons why you’re the best fit for the job.

Don’t Stop Applying For Jobs

It might be frustrating but once you have reviewed your resume and you’re good to go, you should continue with your job applications. The best thing you can do to survive a period of unemployment is to apply for as many jobs as you can, and apply for them as well as you can. You can also consider applying for lower paying jobs in the meantime, just to get some money to help put food on your table until you have a breakthrough with the caliber of jobs you desire.

(Visited 65 times, 1 visits today)