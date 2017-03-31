Today’s Parallel Market Exchange Rate For Dollar, Pounds and Euro To Naira (Mar 31, 2017).

Today’s Naira Black Market Exchange Rates. Dollar to Naira. Pounds to Naira. Euros to Naira.Below are the prevalent Dollar,Euro and Pounds To Naira Black Market Exchange Rates for Lagos. Actual rates may vary slightly based on vendor. Rates are updated during the day as they change.

LAGOS PARALLEL MARKET EXCHANGE RATES Parallel Market Exchange Rate For Dollar, Pounds and Euro To Naira (Mar 31, 2017) NAIRA US DOLLAR POUNDS EURO BUY/SELL BUY/SELL BUY/SELL 31/3/2017 380/383 450/473 385/417 30/3/2017 377 / 383 455 / 465 400 / 410 29/3/2017 372/383 455 / 471* 390 / 415*

