About US
NaijaBizCom.com – number one platform for disseminating practical business ideas and investment opportunities for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.
Our services are as follows:
# Online business News publishing
# Provide Feasibility Studies and Business plan for Setting up viable businesses.
# One on One Business Consultancy Services and training.
# Online Advertising and Social media promotion services.
# FacilitateÂ Business Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission Of Nigeria (C.A.C)
# Create Websites for Business owners in Nigeria.
Ples I want. Manual for kola nut business
call 08037191728
How can i get the manual for export and import busisness in Nigeria.. and how does it work
Hello.
I want to start small scale biz in Nigeria.
With what and how?
check contact us above and call me
i will appreciate if you link me up with foreign buyer of bitter kola nut.
Thanks!
I want proposal document/manual letter to apply for cleaning contracts/jobs in government agencies,companieas & individual homes/offices for my cleaning services company.
Please can I get a tutorial on importation business?
Connect me with a plantain buyers, who I can be supplying in large quantities.
Please a need a manual on bitter Kola nut buyers in Europe,America.How do I get it?
For details call 08037191728
I want to start a small scale business, but I don’t have a enough money
Chioma, the little money in your hand is more than enough to start any business you so desire. Just take the first step then you will understand what I’m talking about.
Please, how lucrative is palm oil selling business in south western Nigeria?
My dream is to establish my own private school but where and how to get funds is my problem. I your help and advice.
Please send me contacts of foreign buyers for Sheabutter and Natural Honet.
Very urgent.
Regards
kole nut is the most expreess business in london for more detai; on you to sale your kole nut
pls op hw do i write an application letter for inspection of factory and production facilities to d NAFDAC office
link us with reliable. buyers of agricultural products
Qudos to you bro. you are doing a great job, may God be with you. Please i don’t have money to start exportation, how can i get an exporter to work for.
Hello editor/admin,
I love your site guest post for review on http://naijabizcom.com/ and think it may be a fit for my marketing campaign. What kind of advertising options do you offer?
How much do you charge for a one very relevant, do-follow, in-copy text link to a non-spammy website?
I will give you great content. I just need to know the cheapest rate you can offer for a link inside the article I will give you.
If your rates meet my budget, I will get back with relevant stories.
Thanks,
kelvin
Hi Kelin,
You can pay $80 per sponsored post
Have some agro products for export how do we get to meet so that I can pay to get more info.
Hello, if you really want procurement of some agricultural produces, that included: grains, cash crops and raw materials, then let have some talks. Thank you.
i want to know if you guy can link me up with a foreign buy of bitter kola nut i will appreciate thanks
Perfer site for news
I wanna know more about selling of used plastic containers. Please help me with more information.
let’s join together an help our self
dear we seller large bitter leaf – vernonia amygadalina dry i need to find buyer custormers raw bitter leaves or needles called ventricular ear an also , diabetes liver bone arthritis and big uses large number in vietnam we flanted directly 100% organic natural cleaning ,contact me : managerherbsvn@gmail.com
I will like to promote on ur web
I have an Agro Industry where we produce all kinds of flour, garri, etc. Sachet water, Rice, crayfish, onions, ogbono, egusi, beans, banga, pepper, prawns, etc. All in Sachet and large quantity. We also produce catfish, table fish, broadstock, and hatchery as we have the best hatchery and fish ponds. DKA Farm Ltd is located in awka, Anambra. state. We need support from bank of industry to start our export programme as some companies from holland have visited us for supply of cassava flour. Thanks.
I love this blog. Keep doing your thing sir. Good job!
Nice blog, but your homepage is redirecting to the about us page? why?
I want to know where i can buy wire soap cutting table for bar and tablet soap in south west Nigeria.
Hello,
i asked for Pictures and Quote for a complete Cassava to Garri processing plant with the Peeler, Dehydrator(Squeeze), Drier & Packaging unit inclusive. kindly oblige me your contact and Web Address so we can talk better.
Regards.
Any one dat can’t surply me plantain sould get m on 08023997867 08094070116
What are the prospects in Tomato business now?
I need my latest naija music to b posted on you site how will i get it in reply me
I need manual for exportation of charcoal
Please can you help move my wordpress blog from Xammp on my PC? I need expert help
If I get you right…Its like you want to move your blog from blogger to self hosted WordPress platform?
Or want to import your XMl file into wordpress?
If yes then call me on 08037191728
I really follow all yours capability, very interested I am Jay Jay see about to go to proposing a agro- products exportation, now I needs all what is entails for exportation especially the shea butter ,cassava,the foreign buyers address and likely the business feasibility study
Please kindly give contacts foreign buyers of cocoa and good farmented palm kernels 1million tonnes we have 900,000 tonnes of cocoa available urgently need foreign importers
Please kindly give us contacts of foreign buyers of cocoa and good palm kernel all we have in large quantity looking for buyers you may call us on 2348066167939 or email us
naijabizcom.com is a nice blog to get every kind of information . it hsve a lot information about business, business news , & i get lot of information from this blog .. thanx a lot naijabizcom.com
Hi, how can you helping me get in on the “Home For Rent” business with you? Im wanting more infromation to making ads on craigslistings and not no how to ask for the money for the house that the peoples will never see. are you can helping me?
Please link me to people that will buy bitter cola and ginger .I have It in bags
I really appreciate the enlightenment of exporting of Nigeria product to europe
How can I get the contact address of buyer of sesame seed in Europe.
Hello sir
Kindly connect me with Garri buyers both local and foreign. I owned a factory where I process stone free Garri.
Thanks.
I need this material for my Academic Research Work at the National Defence College, Nigeria
I need advice on how to export Garri to Niger Republic,pls quick response!
pls I need manual of genuine companies abroad in need of agro products in Nigeria, and how to go about it.
please how do I get the manual of the foreign buyers