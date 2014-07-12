Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy

Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy

Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »

How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit

How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit

The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »

Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies

Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies

Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »

Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria

Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria

The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »

Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.

Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.

The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »

Instant Pounded Yam Production Business: Startup Requirement

Instant Pounded Yam Production Business: Startup Requirement

Indeed you can become a millionaire through Poundo Yam production business in Nigeria. You can make up to N500, 000/month producing and selling Instant pounded Yam powder More »

Discover How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria

Discover How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria

Portable drinking water is a scares commodity in Nigeria, but some private individuals are truly making effort at making clean drinking water available through the setup of sachet and bottled water production business. More »

Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits

Bitter kola export business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make100percent profits

More »

How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress

How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress

Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »

How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit

How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit

You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »

How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)

How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)

Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »

 

About US

Share

NaijaBizCom.com – number one platform for disseminating practical business ideas and investment opportunities for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Our services are as follows:

# Online business News publishing

# Provide Feasibility Studies and Business plan for Setting up viable businesses.

# One on One Business Consultancy Services and training.

# Export Business Services

# Online Advertising and Social media promotion services.

# FacilitateÂ  Business Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission Of Nigeria (C.A.C)

# Create Websites for Business owners in Nigeria.

Contact US HERE

(Visited 18,885 times, 80 visits today)

54 Responses to About US

  1. emeka says:
    July 12, 2014 at 1:24 pm

    Ples I want. Manual for kola nut business

    Reply
  2. kelvin says:
    August 8, 2014 at 5:22 am

    How can i get the manual for export and import busisness in Nigeria.. and how does it work

    Reply
  3. kusimo Olasunkanmi says:
    August 27, 2014 at 10:30 am

    Hello.
    I want to start small scale biz in Nigeria.
    With what and how?

    Reply
  4. ibrahim says:
    August 28, 2014 at 1:29 pm

    i will appreciate if you link me up with foreign buyer of bitter kola nut.

    Thanks!

    Reply
  5. obinna says:
    October 17, 2014 at 1:10 am

    I want proposal document/manual letter to apply for cleaning contracts/jobs in government agencies,companieas & individual homes/offices for my cleaning services company.

    Reply
  6. Business Ideas says:
    November 10, 2014 at 2:47 pm

    Please can I get a tutorial on importation business?

    Reply
  7. ITUA ODIGIE LUCKY says:
    November 16, 2014 at 8:50 pm

    Connect me with a plantain buyers, who I can be supplying in large quantities.

    Reply
  8. Kelechi says:
    March 10, 2015 at 2:47 pm

    Please a need a manual on bitter Kola nut buyers in Europe,America.How do I get it?

    Reply
  9. uzo chioma says:
    March 25, 2015 at 9:04 pm

    I want to start a small scale business, but I don’t have a enough money

    Reply
    • 080oyokosunday070 says:
      March 26, 2015 at 12:01 am

      Chioma, the little money in your hand is more than enough to start any business you so desire. Just take the first step then you will understand what I’m talking about.

      Reply
  10. Naija Rotate Blog says:
    April 3, 2015 at 12:59 am

    Please, how lucrative is palm oil selling business in south western Nigeria?

    Reply
  11. Kennedy opoku kwarteng says:
    May 9, 2015 at 12:08 pm

    My dream is to establish my own private school but where and how to get funds is my problem. I your help and advice.

    Reply
  12. Suleiman says:
    June 4, 2015 at 12:29 pm

    Please send me contacts of foreign buyers for Sheabutter and Natural Honet.
    Very urgent.

    Regards

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    June 19, 2015 at 11:08 pm

    kole nut is the most expreess business in london for more detai; on you to sale your kole nut

    Reply
  14. timothy says:
    July 4, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    pls op hw do i write an application letter for inspection of factory and production facilities to d NAFDAC office

    Reply
  15. Oluwole Olusola says:
    July 16, 2015 at 10:31 am

    link us with reliable. buyers of agricultural products

    Reply
  16. mutohir fayobi says:
    August 6, 2015 at 11:06 pm

    Qudos to you bro. you are doing a great job, may God be with you. Please i don’t have money to start exportation, how can i get an exporter to work for.

    Reply
  17. Adelmar says:
    August 14, 2015 at 9:39 am

    Hello editor/admin,

    I love your site guest post for review on http://naijabizcom.com/ and think it may be a fit for my marketing campaign. What kind of advertising options do you offer?

    How much do you charge for a one very relevant, do-follow, in-copy text link to a non-spammy website?

    I will give you great content. I just need to know the cheapest rate you can offer for a link inside the article I will give you.

    If your rates meet my budget, I will get back with relevant stories.

    Thanks,
    kelvin

    Reply
  18. Isaac Sylvester says:
    August 18, 2015 at 7:41 pm

    Have some agro products for export how do we get to meet so that I can pay to get more info.

    Reply
  19. yau zakari says:
    August 24, 2015 at 8:54 am

    Hello, if you really want procurement of some agricultural produces, that included: grains, cash crops and raw materials, then let have some talks. Thank you.

    Reply
  20. okon lucky says:
    September 23, 2015 at 3:06 pm

    i want to know if you guy can link me up with a foreign buy of bitter kola nut i will appreciate thanks

    Reply
  21. oshomah says:
    September 24, 2015 at 5:25 pm

    Perfer site for news

    Reply
  22. Olaidozen says:
    October 2, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    I wanna know more about selling of used plastic containers. Please help me with more information.

    Reply
  23. hammedidax says:
    October 14, 2015 at 9:23 am

    let’s join together an help our self

    Reply
  24. seller bitter leaf says:
    October 27, 2015 at 4:13 am

    dear we seller large bitter leaf – vernonia amygadalina dry i need to find buyer custormers raw bitter leaves or needles called ventricular ear an also , diabetes liver bone arthritis and big uses large number in vietnam we flanted directly 100% organic natural cleaning ,contact me : managerherbsvn@gmail.com

    Reply
  25. naijaname says:
    November 3, 2015 at 9:31 am

    I will like to promote on ur web

    Reply
  26. Don-King Anthony Farm Ltd says:
    November 17, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    I have an Agro Industry where we produce all kinds of flour, garri, etc. Sachet water, Rice, crayfish, onions, ogbono, egusi, beans, banga, pepper, prawns, etc. All in Sachet and large quantity. We also produce catfish, table fish, broadstock, and hatchery as we have the best hatchery and fish ponds. DKA Farm Ltd is located in awka, Anambra. state. We need support from bank of industry to start our export programme as some companies from holland have visited us for supply of cassava flour. Thanks.

    Reply
  27. Esther Olaniyi says:
    November 17, 2015 at 2:59 pm

    I love this blog. Keep doing your thing sir. Good job!

    Reply
  28. Mobile Tech Base says:
    November 22, 2015 at 7:05 am

    Nice blog, but your homepage is redirecting to the about us page? why?

    Reply
  29. Muraino says:
    December 4, 2015 at 12:47 pm

    I want to know where i can buy wire soap cutting table for bar and tablet soap in south west Nigeria.

    Reply
  30. Borgess Darl says:
    December 31, 2015 at 7:32 am

    Hello,
    i asked for Pictures and Quote for a complete Cassava to Garri processing plant with the Peeler, Dehydrator(Squeeze), Drier & Packaging unit inclusive. kindly oblige me your contact and Web Address so we can talk better.
    Regards.

    Reply
  31. Matthew kayode odunayo says:
    January 8, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    Any one dat can’t surply me plantain sould get m on 08023997867 08094070116

    Reply
  32. Business Opportunities says:
    June 11, 2016 at 11:33 pm

    What are the prospects in Tomato business now?

    Reply
  33. Naija Latest Music says:
    July 7, 2016 at 6:18 am

    I need my latest naija music to b posted on you site how will i get it in reply me

    Reply
  34. ayinla alawo says:
    July 28, 2016 at 10:53 am

    I need manual for exportation of charcoal

    Reply
  35. Helping Hands says:
    August 8, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Please can you help move my wordpress blog from Xammp on my PC? I need expert help

    Reply
    • 244okorovafoli874 says:
      August 8, 2016 at 4:41 pm

      If I get you right…Its like you want to move your blog from blogger to self hosted WordPress platform?
      Or want to import your XMl file into wordpress?

      If yes then call me on 08037191728

      Reply
  36. Olowo Solomon says:
    September 7, 2016 at 11:12 am

    I really follow all yours capability, very interested I am Jay Jay see about to go to proposing a agro- products exportation, now I needs all what is entails for exportation especially the shea butter ,cassava,the foreign buyers address and likely the business feasibility study

    Reply
  37. Vinam Investment Limited says:
    September 8, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    Please kindly give contacts foreign buyers of cocoa and good farmented palm kernels 1million tonnes we have 900,000 tonnes of cocoa available urgently need foreign importers

    Reply
  38. Vinam Investment Limited says:
    September 8, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    Please kindly give us contacts of foreign buyers of cocoa and good palm kernel all we have in large quantity looking for buyers you may call us on 2348066167939 or email us

    Reply
  39. Mehwish Noor says:
    September 10, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    naijabizcom.com is a nice blog to get every kind of information . it hsve a lot information about business, business news , & i get lot of information from this blog .. thanx a lot naijabizcom.com

    Reply
  40. Anuses aresmelli says:
    September 13, 2016 at 7:51 am

    Hi, how can you helping me get in on the “Home For Rent” business with you? Im wanting more infromation to making ads on craigslistings and not no how to ask for the money for the house that the peoples will never see. are you can helping me?

    Reply
  41. okoro chima Williams says:
    September 13, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Please link me to people that will buy bitter cola and ginger .I have It in bags

    Reply
  42. Daniel okpe ejembi says:
    October 1, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    I really appreciate the enlightenment of exporting of Nigeria product to europe

    Reply
  43. Daniel okpe ejembi says:
    October 1, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    How can I get the contact address of buyer of sesame seed in Europe.

    Reply
  44. Yemisi Adejoke says:
    October 15, 2016 at 4:56 am

    Hello sir

    Kindly connect me with Garri buyers both local and foreign. I owned a factory where I process stone free Garri.

    Thanks.

    Reply
  45. Nseobong Akpabio says:
    October 21, 2016 at 9:48 am

    I need this material for my Academic Research Work at the National Defence College, Nigeria

    Reply
  46. Oyekola Akanmu says:
    October 25, 2016 at 9:55 pm

    I need advice on how to export Garri to Niger Republic,pls quick response!

    Reply
  47. Romanus says:
    November 29, 2016 at 1:29 pm

    pls I need manual of genuine companies abroad in need of agro products in Nigeria, and how to go about it.

    Reply
  48. Ayogu Dickson says:
    December 5, 2016 at 12:23 pm

    please how do I get the manual of the foreign buyers

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!