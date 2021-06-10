Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region (ESAR) Nesternship Programme 2021 for young Africans.

Nestlé is offering 100 young people an opportunity to join its newly established Virtual Internship program as part of the organisation’s ongoing interventions aimed at reducing youth unemployment, across East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

Eligibility:

Full time Degree students

Possess minimum CGPA 3.2 or its equivalent

Students with active involvement in extra co-curricular activities in university

A great team player with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Has strong drive and desire to set an excellent foundation for future career success

Priority will be given to students in penultimate year of studies. Applications will be processed in stages, by internship dates.

Benefits

The Nestlé Internship Programme will provide you opportunities to gain valuable hands-on exposure and mentoring in your field of study. It is tailored for experiential learning and will bring you the advantage of first-hand experience through a combination of dedicated mentoring and practical training.

Application Deadline: July 30th 2021

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Nestlé East & Southern Africa Region (ESAR) Nesternship Programme 2021