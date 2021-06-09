Admission Scholarships for International Students at Kyung Hee University, South Korea 2021

Kyung Hee University is proud to offer Admission Scholarships to high-achieving international students in South Korea for the academic year 2021-2022.

All international freshman and transfer students are eligible to apply for this award. The award will provide assistance with a tuition fee for the applied undergraduate or graduate degree programme. Only applicants accepted by the university can receive this application.

University tuition.

With two campuses across South Korea, Kyung Hee University is one of the private universities with a vision of becoming a top world-class university of global eminence. It seeks world-class prestige to improve its reputation of academic excellence and create a better future on the two wings of Scholarship and Peace.

Why choose to study at Kyung Hee University? Kyung Hee University is known for cultivating global leaders with creative humanity. Education at Kyung Hee combines professional and general knowledge and the insights of life and space sciences. It strives to create a future society of harmony and creativity and is transforming itself into a global hub of social service. The university and its students contribute to the well-being of a community and promote dialogue and harmony among world society.

Application Deadline: 1st November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Kyung Hee University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: 7

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in South Korea

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply to any undergraduate and graduate programme offered at Kyung Hee University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first-year students.

The applicants must be enrolled and accepted at Kyung Hee University.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants visit the admissions page to apply for the desired undergraduate or graduate degree programme. Students for the opportunity will be considered based on their original application.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Passport

Two color photos

Letter of recommendation

High school records

Admission Requirements: The applicants must hold qualifications supporting their applied programme with above average GPA to be admitted to Kyung Hee University.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 71

TOEFL CBT – 197

TOEFL PBT – 530

IELTS – 5.5

TEPS – 600

The applicants must also have a 5 or 6 score in TOPIK.

Benefits

Under the Admission Scholarships, seven selected international students will receive full or partial benefits towards the tuition fee of undergraduate and graduate programmes semester-wise for up to 4 years of study by Kyung Hee University.

Apply Now