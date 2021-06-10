Wema Bank – Banker In Training Program 2021 for young Nigerian graduates.

For the past 75 years, Wema Bank has succeeded in maintaining her status as one of Nigeria’s most innovative brand. The Bank has consistently employed innovative approaches to solving the challenges in the Banking sector, and this is evident by her flagship solution – ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank. WEMA Bank have built a legacy of resilience and steadfastness over the years by continually standing by its customers every step of the way. She has risen to critical acclaim as not just a Bank offering exceptional customer services in the now, but a Bank for the future.

Our workplace culture and values which place emphasis on staff progress and excellence has proven to be very influential in molding aspiring young bankers into industry leaders, with a track record to show. Our Bankers-in-Training Learning Program continues to offer such persons a great push to kick-start their banking career. The learning program combines classroom instruction, coaching and mentorship as well as on-the-job training. The program is focused on fast-tracked and structured development, with a view to sustaining high levels of performance and maximizing potential.

JOB DESCRIPTION

WEMA Bank hereby welcomes applications for her “2021 Bankers-in-Training Program”into the following business areas:

Data Science

Information Security

Software Engineering

Core Banking

Interested and qualified candidates should indicate interest in one of the program tracks.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted and invited for an online assessment.

JOB EXPERIENCE

To fast track to a bright future with us, you should meet the following requirements:

A First Class, Second-Class Upper degree or Higher National Diploma (Distinction, Upper Credit)

5 O’ level credits (including English & Mathematics) at ONE sitting

Maximum of 18 months work experience post- National Youth Service

Not older than 26 years at the point of application

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Masters’ degree from a recognized university would be an added advantage.

Relevant professional certification(s) would also be an advantage.

Wema Bank remains an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, gender identity, nationality or disability status.

For More Information:

Application Deadline: June 15th 2021

Visit the Official Webpage of the Wema Bank – Banker In Training Program 2021