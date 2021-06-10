Securing a Job in Canada, All you Need to Know

As I’ve always said, One thing you shouldn’t do is pay someone to help you secure a job (Or any public Opportunity) in Canada, when you can do it yourself or find so many job recruiting companies and websites that can help you without collecting a penny. Why then pay someone to help you do it?

Below on this page, we will expose to you the strategies you need to secure a job in Canada, For Free

Also keep in mind, you wouldn’t have any issues securing a job fast in Canada once you have the right certificates, working experience, proof of financial resources, etc. But then, the competition for each job vacancy presented has tightened, which means you need a little more than what your competitors have in order to stand a chance. Lets Get to the topic Asap;

There are always thousands of jobs and vacant positions in Canada every year, and thousands of immigrants are invited to fill up these vacant positions which make the fight to get a job in Canada very competitive. In order to stay ahead, you have to have extra of what your competition has and know the right procedures, and follow them appropriately. Here are the strategies you need.

Easy & Effective Steps To Secure a Job In Canada

1. Acquire a Relevant Working Experience

This is very vital to get a job in any competitive job market. Having the right number of years of working experience is not enough, you must ensure that you have relevant working experience related to your job profession. So, gain more experience in your job field even when it means not getting paid for the job, the experience will count especially when you apply for a job in Canada.

2. For Each Company you Apply to, Use a Unique Cover Letter.

When you have chosen which company or found the right job you want to apply to, the next step is sending out application letters, CVs, etc. The mistake most job seekers make is applying to different jobs or companies with the same cover letter and ideas, which makes your application look spammy.

It will be a great idea if each company you apply to, you use a different cover letter that relates to the job opening. Try to know what each company requires from their applicant, see if you fit the profile or meet their requirements. This would help you write a unique and relevant cover letter suitable for each company you apply to.

3. Update What You Have On Your CV Regualarly

This is one important step many people neglect. When searching for any Canadian job, you must ensure that your CV is up-to-date. It is a very simple step but very important for job hunting, and it simply means you are always improving yourself and gaining more experience. If you are still at your current job, or just did a voluntary job, ensure you add it to your list. Get good job references from your employers to follow employees. This would help increase your chances when you go job hunting.

4. Get Help From Recruiters

Most companies only trust and use the services of job recruiters to get their employees. In which case when you apply directly, you will most likely not be accepted. If from your research, you are sure that the company you are applying to accepts applications directly from individuals, then, by all means, submit yours. However, many companies especially in Canada, hire job recruiters to help them find the right candidates for them, so it is important that you find a good job recruiting website and companies in Canada and register with them.

below are lists of Some of the Best International Recruitment Agencies in Canada

Global Hire in Calgary

Hays Recruitment Canada in Calgary

Quebec International in Quebec

Cowan International in Montreal

Renard International in Toronto

Hire Immigrants in Toronto

Alliance Online in Vancouver

Outpost Recruitment in Vancouver

Work Global Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador

IIERC in Alberta

Most of these recruitment agencies specialize in certain work fields or professions, which means they provide jobs relating to only that field. Do well to find the right recruitment company to help you out, and some you don’t even have to pay them a dine while some collect some percentage of your first salary. All good?!

In the case you want to do it yourself, you can look through some of the best job listing websites in Canada and you will find just the right job for you (100% free).

Job Bank

Career Builder

eJobbo

Eluta

Simply Hired

Indeed

Workpolis

Wow Jobs

Hunt for In-Demand Jobs in Canada

This is the key step to getting a job fast in Canada. It does not only increase your chances of being employed fast, but it also increases your chances of immigrating to Canada faster. Having a job offer from an employer in Canada puts you ahead of others in the immigration race, and the fastest way to get a job from within or outside Canada is by applying for jobs that are in-demand in Canada.

Internship or job? Know which option is best for you

Because this year has been very difficult and so many jobs that should have been field this year are left vacant, the number of jobs that will be in demand in 2021 will be significantly high. This will increase your chances of getting employed, receiving a job offer, and moving to Canada.

List of In-Demand Jobs In 2021

Welders

Long Truck and Delivery Drivers

Heavy Duty Mechanics

Registered Nurse

Accountants

Business Development Managers

Electrical engineer

General laborers

Sales Associates

Requirements to Work In Canada?

What you need to work in Canada basically depends on the type of job you get, the immigration program you apply with, and if it requires you to get a Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or not. Generally, here are the documents you need to work in Canada.

A letter of employment from an Employer in Canada

Proof that you have the basic skills to do the job you applied for

You must show proof of financial resources that are adequate enough to sustain you during your stay in Canada or at least till you start earning.

Have a good health record, zero criminal record, and ensure you have the appropriate educational qualifications.

Ensure that your employer is eligible to employ foreigners

When searching for a job in Canada, be sure to follow the strategies listed on the website. Find in-demand jobs in Canada and apply. Don’t forget to use the services of some of the job recruiting companies in Canada as this would help increase your chances and put you in front of employers who use the services of these recruiters. Most recruiters get paid by the employers so they don’t have to take money from you. However, many others collect just a percentage of your salary when you get employed (First Salaries), Always be sure to check out the terms & percentage share of any recruiter you’re moving with.