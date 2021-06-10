International Entrance Scholarships At University Of Calgary, Canada – 2021

The University of Calgary, Canada is offering the International Entrance Scholarships and Awards to international students who are interested in entering first year in an undergraduate degree program at the Institution.

The UCalgary International Entrance Scholarship is a prestigious award that recognizes outstanding accomplishments of international students beginning their undergraduate studies. The criteria for the Scholarship includes not only academic excellence but also accomplishments outside the classroom.

Application Deadline: 1st December 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $15,000 (Renewable)

Number Of Scholarships: 2

Eligibility: To be eligible for this scholarship program, applicants must: be International students

be entering their first year in any undergraduate degree in the upcoming fall term who have satisfied the university’s English Language Proficiency requirement. Renewable in the second, third and fourth year at the University of Calgary, provided recipients achieve a GPA of 2.60 or more over a minimum of 24.00 units in the previous fall and winter terms

have good academic records.

be proficient in English Language.

How To Apply: It is important to go through all application requirements on the Award Webpage (see Link below) before applying.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information