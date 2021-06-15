International Scholarships at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management – Germany 2021

The Frankfurt School of Finance & Management – Germany is providing partial awards that will cover a fixed percentage of the total tuition fee of the programme applied to by Frankfurt.

The aim of the scholarship programme is to provide outstanding candidates with an opportunity to study irrespective of their financial circumstances.

Application Deadline: 13th July, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: MBA

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligible Field of Studies: MBA in International Healthcare Management, Executive MBA, full time and part-time MBA are eligible to apply.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have applied and been accepted in any eligible MBA programme at Frankfurt.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests: IELTS – 7.0 TOEFL IBT – 70 ITP – 577



How to Apply: Applicants must apply for an MBA programme using the application portal of Frankfurt allotted to students. The applicants are not required to apply separately for the opportunity.

