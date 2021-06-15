HAN Scholarships for International Students in Netherlands

If you are an outstanding achiever and keen for personal development , then you can apply for the international awards at HAN University for the academic year 2021-2022.

This scholarship is open to all international applicants who wish to take up a bachelor or master degree programme at HAN.

The HAN University of Applied Sciences, is one of the largest universities of applied sciences in the Netherlands ranked 20th in the nation. It aims to qualify, socialize and prepare students for their future professional practice and citizenship.

Why choose to study at HAN University? HAN University provides innovation to the students in a dynamic, increasingly globalized and complex society. It wants to create opportunities for people to grow as professionals and as individuals. HAN trains students to become self-confident, empowered individuals who look beyond borders. It offers intensive and high-quality education with face to face learning.

Advertisements

Application Deadline: 1st October, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: HAN University

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Netherlands

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from outside EU/EEA countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants are eligible to apply for a bachelor or master degree course or subject taught at HAN.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be enrolled as an HAN student.

Applicants musthave been accepted into a full-time English-taught degree program at HAN.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must apply to any desired bachelor or master degree programme via the online application portal of HAN University. Applicants that meet the eligibility criteria will be emailed a application further.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

A motivation letter

A short video of yourself describing why you want to join HAN

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have complete 12 years of study and hold impressive grades to be admitted in HAN.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests: 4

TOEFL IBT – 90

IELTS – 6.5

CAE or CPE

Benefits

Under the HAN Scholarships, the selected students will be given € 2,500 – € 5,000 and € 7,500 – € 12,500 towards conducting a bachelor or master degree study at HAN University.

Apply Now