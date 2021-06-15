Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarships at University of Minnesota – USA, 2021

The Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship is a fully-funded program for students seeking to earn a Master’s Degree in Development Practice (MDP) from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota, USA.

Application Deadline: 14th October, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. (Cairo Local Time).

Eligible Countries: Egypt

Type: Masters

Eligible Field of Study: Master’s of Development Practice (MDP)

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Scholarship: The scholarship will cover full tuition, living expenses, travel and health insurance.

Eligibility: To be eligible for the Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Masters Scholarship:

Egyptian national

Hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a well reputed academic institution in a related field of study

Satisfy the entry requirements into the academic MDP program

Demonstrate excellent professional and academic track record

Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills (extracurricular activities/community work/entrepreneurial initiative)

Demonstrate inability to finance studies from own resources

While no specific experience or academic track is required, students with a strong liberal arts education background and sound quantitative and analytical skills will be best prepared for academic success at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Previous coursework in mathematics, statistics, and economics is recommended

English language proficiency is required. Valid TOEFL or IELTS exam scores with a minimum of 600 (paper-based), 250 (computer-based), 100 (internet-based, minimum 22 on each section) on the TOEFL, or 7 for the IELTS.

A valid Graduate Record Exam (GRE) score is required. No specific score is required, however, Fall 2018 admitted students tested within average GRE Verbal Reasoning Percentile: 59% and average GRE Quantitative Reasoning Percentile: 43%

A valid Graduate Record Exam (GRE) score is required. No specific score is required, however, Fall 2015 admitted students tested within average GRE Verbal Reasoning Percentile: 68% and average GRE Quantitative Reasoning Percentile: 54%

How to Apply: Click Here to Apply

Required Documents

Completed application form including the personal statement

Copy of valid passport ID page

Updated resume

All undergraduate and graduate (if applicable) transcripts

TOEFL/IELTS score

Two letters of recommendation

One personal photo

HR letter from current employer including salary/salary slip or a bank statement in case of unemployment

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information