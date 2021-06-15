. . Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarships at University of Minnesota – USA, 2021

The Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Scholarship is a fully-funded program for students seeking to earn a Master’s Degree in Development Practice (MDP) from the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota, USA.

Application Deadline: 14th October, 2021 at 5.00 p.m. (Cairo Local Time).

Eligible Countries: Egypt

Type: Masters

Eligible Field of Study: Master’s of Development Practice (MDP)

Number of Awardees: Not specified

Value of Scholarship: The scholarship will cover full tuition, living expenses, travel and health insurance.

Eligibility: To be eligible for the Yousriya Loza-Sawiris Masters Scholarship:

  • Egyptian national
  • Hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a well reputed academic institution in a related field of study
  • Satisfy the entry requirements into the academic MDP program
  • Demonstrate excellent professional and academic track record
  • Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills (extracurricular activities/community work/entrepreneurial initiative)
  • Demonstrate inability to finance studies from own resources
  • While no specific experience or academic track is required, students with a strong liberal arts education background and sound quantitative and analytical skills will be best prepared for academic success at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
  • Previous coursework in mathematics, statistics, and economics is recommended
  • English language proficiency is required. Valid TOEFL or IELTS exam scores with a minimum of 600 (paper-based), 250 (computer-based), 100 (internet-based, minimum 22 on each section) on the TOEFL, or 7 for the IELTS.
  • A valid Graduate Record Exam (GRE) score is required. No specific score is required, however, Fall 2018 admitted students tested within average GRE Verbal Reasoning Percentile: 59% and average GRE Quantitative Reasoning Percentile: 43%
How to Apply: Click Here to Apply

Required Documents
  • Completed application form including the personal statement
  • Copy of valid passport ID page
  • Updated resume
  • All undergraduate and graduate (if applicable) transcripts
  • TOEFL/IELTS score
  • Two letters of recommendation
  • One personal photo
  • HR letter from current employer including salary/salary slip or a bank statement in case of unemployment

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

