Study in France: Fondation des Ponts ParisTech Scholarships 2021

École des Ponts Business School is awarding a 10 000€ scholarship opportunity towards the cost of studying an engineering degree programme at the Institution.

École des Ponts Business School, widely regarded as one of the better technical universities in France, and also has a positive reputation internationally, offers teaching in engineering, science and technology.

Application Deadline: 20th October, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: 10 000€

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled and accepted in any engineering programme at the school.

Applicants are required to have a bachelor’s or master’s degree qualification relevant to engineering to get into École des Ponts Business School.

Applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests: TOEIC – 785



How to Apply: Applicants are required to fill the admission application form for an engineering degree programme and sent it via mail to incoming-students@enpc.fr. Applicants that apply will automatically be considered.

Visit The Official Website For More Information