TY Danjuma MBA Scholarships 2021/2022 for post-graduate African students

The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship provides financial support to post-graduate African students who have been accepted onto MBA programmes at the top 10 leading business schools in the world only, as ranked by the Financial Times.

The Financial Times MBA Global Ranking for 2021 lists the top ten schools as:

INSEAD

London Business School

University of Chicago: Booth

Iese Business School

Yale School of Management

Northwestern University: Kellogg

Ceibs

HEC Paris

Duke University: Fuqua

Dartmouth College: Tuck

Requirements

All successful African MBA applicants to the top ten business schools (as ranked by the Financial Times) are eligible to receive the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship, regardless of their domicile.

Awarded candidates will receive their grant prior to the annual intake date for that business school.

However, whilst the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship will provide additional financial support to help African student’s bridge part of the gap and relieve some of the financial burden attached to taking on MBA programmes, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for these programmes.

Launched in 2011, The TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship aims to help up to eight students a year. To date, scholarships have been awarded to 46 students – from Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe, Ghana, Morocco, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire – who have gone on to attend:

Harvard Business School

INSEAD

London Business School

MIT: Sloan

Stanford Graduate School of Business

University of California at Berkeley: Haas

University of Chicago: Booth

IE Business School Madrid

University of Cambridge: Judge

University of Pennsylvania: Wharton Columbia Business School

HEC Paris

HOW TO APPLY

We are now receiving applications for 2021/22 intakes.

If you meet the scholarship criteria (you are an African student, who has been accepted on an MBA programme at a top 10 leading Business School, as ranked by The Financial Times MBA Global Ranking 2021 (http://rankings.ft.com/exportranking/global-mba-ranking-2021/pdf) and want to apply for the scholarship, you should send the following information to mba@tyd-fo.co.uk between 1 June and 30 June 2021:

Full Name

Nationality

Full contact details

Name of Business School where you have been accepted onto their MBA Programme

Year of enrolment at the Business School

Copy of offer letter from the Business School

Copy of your CV

Copy of your own budget and funding shortfall (including confirmation letters for all scholarships and loans).

Note, the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarship is to help support by providing additional financial aid, it will not be enough to act as the primary source of funding for the MBA.

Applications received prior to 1 June 2021 or after 30 June 2021 will not be processed.

Application Deadline: June 30th 2021

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the TY Danjuma MBA Scholarships 2021/2022