International awards at University of Fribourg, Switzerland

Grab the fantastic opportunity by applying for the international awards at the University of Fribourg in Switzerland for the academic year 2021-2022.

The programme aims to provide financial support to international students towards bachelor, master’s, or PhD degree programme in Switzerland.

The University of Fribourg is a public university ranked 480th in Best Global Universities and is committed to sustainable development in research, teaching, and operations. It has been building on the existing centers of environmental humanities and environmental sciences and promotes interdisciplinary research and teaching.

Why choose to study at the University of Fribourg? The University of Fribourg is a unique bilingual university in Switzerland that offers courses in French and German because it believes that language is not just a study option at the university but an integral aspect of its identity. Fribourg aims to extend the frontiers of scientific knowledge and find solutions to pressing global challenges and is committed to exploring new fields of study and its research.

Application Deadline: 15th July 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Fribourg

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor, Master’s, or PhD

Award: Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Switzerland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from Switzerland and other international countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All bachelor, master, or PhD programmes available at the University of Fribourg are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have applied to a Bachelor, Master’s, or PhD at the University f Fribourg.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants are required to log in to the application portal of the university to apply to any bachelor, master, or PhD programme of their choice. The applicants must fill this form and mail it to the Uni Social Services at uni-social@unifr.ch to apply for financial aid.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of the rent contract

Copy of health insurance policy and the current month’s premium note

Income statements of the last 12 months

Proof of other income (various annuities, unemployment, donations, funds, etc.)

Divorce settlement in case parents are separated/divorced or in case you are yourself separated/divorced

The decision of the education allowance perceived by your parents

Bank/post statement of the last three months of all your accounts, including saving accounts

Tax statement; (from student and the spouse)

Certificate of child care expenses (last three months

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have completed all years of schooling, including high school to be admitted to any programme at the University of Fribourg.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL iBT – 100

IELTS – 7.0

Benefits

The University of Fribourg will provide financial support in the form of study subsidies for bachelor, master, or PhD for the complete course of the applied programme.

