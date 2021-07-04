College of Lake County International Student Scholarships in USA

Get the skills and knowledge you need for the next step in your career by joining the International Student Scholarships offered by the College of Lake County.

The grant is available for international students who want to complete their bachelor’s degree program at CLC for the academic year 2021/2022.

Founded in 1967, CLC stands for College of Lake County, and it is a public community college in Lake County, Illinois. The main campus of CLC is in Grayslake, with two additional campuses in Waukegan and Vernon Hills.

Why study at the College of Lake County? CLC gives its students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with constant outdoor experiences. It aims to educate students for college success as well as lifelong learning and informed citizenship in a global context by providing affordable and experiential academic programs taught by internationally known teachers.

Application Deadline: August 09, 2021

Brief Description

University: College of Lake County

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s degree

Awards: $10,700

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International Students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Bachelor’s degree in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have high certificates with a good academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for this opportunity, applicants must apply using the Student Admission Form.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Transcripts from all previous institutions attended

Proof of financial support

Biographic page of your passport

A copy of your U.S. immigration status (if applicable)

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must meet all the entry requirements of the College.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The College of Lake County will provide an award amount of $10,700 to the successful candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

Apply Now