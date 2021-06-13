2021 Sesquicentennial Academic Honors International Awards at Kutztown University, USA

Kutztown University is providing an educational opportunity valued at $7,000 per year for students to cover their study expenses in the USA. The scholarship aims to ensure that students have access to high-quality higher education.
Application Deadline: Rolling
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $7,000 per year
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
Applicants must have above-average secondary school marks and a 1410 total on the SAT or 30 composites on the ACT.
Applicants must be in the Honors program, living on campus for the first three years, and completing a minimum of 30 credits per year.
Applicants must have to meet the following:
IELTS: 6.5 Overall Score
TOEFL: 79 internet-based test
PTE: 53 Overall Score
Duolingo English Test: 105 Overall Score
SAT: Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 560 (KU School Code 2653)
ACT: 21 English/Writing Score (KU School Code 3706)
How to Apply: Applicants must have to enrol in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. After that, you may apply for the award.
