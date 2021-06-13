2021 Sesquicentennial Academic Honors International Awards at Kutztown University, USA

Kutztown University is providing an educational opportunity valued at $7,000 per year for students to cover their study expenses in the USA. The scholarship aims to ensure that students have access to high-quality higher education.



Application Deadline: Rolling

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $7,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have above-average secondary school marks and a 1410 total on the SAT or 30 composites on the ACT.

Applicants must be in the Honors program, living on campus for the first three years, and completing a minimum of 30 credits per year.

Applicants must have to meet the following:

IELTS: 6.5 Overall Score

TOEFL: 79 internet-based test

PTE: 53 Overall Score

Duolingo English Test: 105 Overall Score

SAT: Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 560 (KU School Code 2653)

ACT: 21 English/Writing Score (KU School Code 3706)

How to Apply: Applicants must have to enrol in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. After that, you may apply for the award.

Visit The Official Website For More Information