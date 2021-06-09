CityU Merit-Based international awards in USA -2021

Take the first step toward your higher education goals with the help of the Merit-Based international awards offered by the City University of Seattle USA.

The program helps outstanding international students who want to commence the undergraduate or master’s degree coursework for the academic session 2021/2022.

Founded in 1973, the City University of Seattle is a private university located in Seattle, Washington. The university provides campus education around the world and online education.

Why study at City University of Seattle? CityU gives professional educators the necessary skills and experience to become highly capable and knowledgeable superintendents and offers certificate and degree programs.

Application Deadline: September 1, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: City University of Seattle

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and graduate

Awards: up to $2,000 per quarter

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Varies

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Aspirants from all around the world

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate and graduate in any subject area offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

All U.S. domestic, international, and Canadian students may apply

Scholarship must be used for tuition only

Must be enrolled in a degree-seeking program and registered in the quarter of the Award

Students awarded for a quarter who do not attend forfeit their scholarship

Students may re-apply each quarter of enrollment

The studentships are not awarded to U.S. domestic candidates during the Summer quarter

Must have earned at least 40 undergraduate or 12 graduate credits taken at CityU based on their last completed quarter

Must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for undergraduate or 3.75 for graduate based on their last completed quarter

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for this education award, claimants must complete the online application form at the University. After taking confirmation, seekers will be considered for the studentship.

Supporting Documents: Submit an essay answering the questions from the application.

Admission Requirements: For gaining admission in an undergraduate and postgraduate degree, Students must meet all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Applicants from a country where English is not the first language, are required to present proof of English Language Proficiency at a satisfactory level.

Benefits

New Jersey City University will provide the award amount of up to $2,000 per quarter to the successful students.

Apply Now