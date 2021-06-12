6 Highest Paid Jobs in Canada for Foreign Job Seekers

Are searching for high paid jobs in Canada in prepratory for possible migration? If yes then Canada can be considered as a land of possibilities for foreign specialists. The title of English in a highly developed economy has always been key to the bright future. When you study there, you can find better job prospects in Canada for international applicants. Let’s take a closer look at what you can do in this country!

Canada Job Summary

The country has a highly organized system when it comes to providing education, jobs, employment or other related service areas. The best way to get a job in Canada is to study there. This country offers greater opportunities for the immigration process, especially for students who have been studying there.

Most popular jobs in Canada until 2022 According to recent studies by Canadian Business, this country will need specialists. The publication advertised positions that should be open overtime. These positions generally include 40 hours a week and all social packages. Let’s take a look at the top 10 jobs in Canada, which will be in high demand over the next five years.

1. Senior Business Manager

It is one of the most demanding jobs even today. A person who wants to undertake this work has to be a real business. The average salary for this type of specialist in Canada is CAD 97,136 per year.

2. Mapping Technologist

It is also one of the good professions in Canada. Even if it is a large country, it still has many secrets to be uncovered. The mapping technologist will show the way to Canada’s routes. The average salary for this type of specialist in Canada is CAD 68,640 per year.

3. Manager of Health and Community Services

If you want to help your community in Canada, it may be a profession for you. Doctors, nurses, and other health specialists are always in great demand in Canada. The average salary for this type of specialist in Canada is CAD 100,006 per year.

4. Power systems operator

If you cannot live without energy, you must choose a profession related to power! By taking the entire course of study for this type of specialist, you can earn the average salary of CAD 84,198 per year.

5. Director of the Public Administrator The managerial position

it is always in maximum demand from any country. The average salary for this type of specialist in Canada is CAD 99,994 per year.

6. Engineering manager

Canada is a country where everything is developing. Therefore, it is always in demand for good engineers who can always make this country even bigger. That’s why you should consider majoring in engineering when studying in Canada. The average salary for this type of specialist in Canada is CAD 94,994 per year.