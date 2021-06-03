Top Paying Canada Jobs That Do not Require a University Degree

A University degree could help you land your dream job, though it is not the only route to landing the ideal job.

Without a University degree, you could still land a high paying job, aided by the strong and fast-growing Canadian economy.

A recent report conducted shows a number of high paying jobs in Canada that doesn’t require a University degree. This report also states that while University-level education may not be right for everyone, many of this high paying roles require training and certifications too. For example, becoming a programmer requires you to enroll and learn a specific programming language.

NB: It is important to note that wages vary depending on the province you choose to work. Below we highlighted those industries alongside the salary range and reasons they possess a promising outlook.