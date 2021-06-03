Top Paying Canada Jobs That Do not Require a University Degree

A University degree could help you land your dream job, though it is not the only route to landing the ideal job.
Without a University degree, you could still land a high paying job, aided by the strong and fast-growing Canadian economy.
A recent report conducted shows a number of high paying jobs in Canada that doesn’t require a University degree. This report also states that while University-level education may not be right for everyone, many of this high paying roles require training and certifications too. For example, becoming a programmer requires you to enroll and learn a specific programming language.
NB: It is important to note that wages vary depending on the province you choose to work. Below we highlighted those industries alongside the salary range and reasons they possess a promising outlook.
1. App Development
It is true that the app design and development is an ideal industry to break into.
Most schools now offer diploma programs that can be completed in less than two years.
Salary Range
The industry offers wages ranging from $50,000 to $70,000 annually.
2. Transit Drivers
You do not need a University degree to qualify as a transit a driver, all you need is a high school diploma, with a valid driver’s license that is in good standing devoid of suspensions and can satisfy all requirements for a class “C” license.
Salary Range
Most transit drivers earn the paycheck of btw $73,000 – $100,000 annually.
