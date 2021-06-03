Presidential Scholarships for International Students at Columbia College, USA – 2021

The Columbia College, USA is awarding scholarship opportunities to individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution. Columbia College aims to provide financial aid packages that meet the needs of its students.
Application Deadline: 30th June 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $24,320
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be admitted to a full-time undergraduate programme at the college.
- Applicants must hold a minimum 3.0 High School GPA to be admitted to any undergraduate programme at Columbia College.
- Applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
- TOEFL IBT – 54 or higher
- TOEFL PBT – 480 or higher
- PTE – 42 or higher
- IELTS – 5.0
- iTEP Academic – 5
- Duolingo English Test – 80 or higher
How to Apply: Applicants must apply using the application platform of the college by registering for an account and then logging in. Applicants will be considered for the opportunity s upon submission of admission applications.
