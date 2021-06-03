Presidential Scholarships for International Students at Columbia College, USA – 2021

The Columbia College, USA is awarding scholarship opportunities to individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution. Columbia College aims to provide financial aid packages that meet the needs of its students.

Application Deadline: 30th June 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $24,320

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must be admitted to a full-time undergraduate programme at the college.

Applicants must hold a minimum 3.0 High School GPA to be admitted to any undergraduate programme at Columbia College.

Applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests: TOEFL IBT – 54 or higher TOEFL PBT – 480 or higher PTE – 42 or higher IELTS – 5.0 iTEP Academic – 5 Duolingo English Test – 80 or higher



How to Apply: Applicants must apply using the application platform of the college by registering for an account and then logging in. Applicants will be considered for the opportunity s upon submission of admission applications.

