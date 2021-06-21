University of Malaya international awards in Malaysia

Students who need financial help to pursue their higher studies in Malaysia are invited to apply for the international awards offered by the University of Malaya for the academic year 2021-2022.

The student aid is made available to both international and local students with an aim to help them conduct their higher studies at University of Malaya. Applicants who wish to pursue a master or doctorate programme at UM are eligible.

One of the top Public universities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ranked 65th in QS Global World Rankings, the University of Malaya is a public research university committed to conduct teaching and learning, carrying out research and providing quality services on a global level, generating and enhancing knowledge through continuous improvement efforts for the benefit students.

Why should you study at the University of Malaya? University of Malaya is a globally trusted university placed at number 19 in the Asian University Ranking 2021. The programmes and courses taught at Malaya are high student inclusive and the highly experienced staff engages students with talks and seminars on relevant and current issues to make them industry ready. The students also receive full support from the university in each step they wish to take.

Application Deadline: 31st August, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Malaya

Department: NA

Course Level: Master and Doctorate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Malaysia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Local applicants as well as international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for all master and doctorate level courses and subjects taught at University of Malaya.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be accepted by the university in the applied programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students must login to the university portal to complete the application portal. The applicants do not have to apply separately for the aid. They must apply for the opportunity along with the admission application, Finance > Scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Academic Transcripts, National High School Certificate with grades being 80% and above

Diploma with CGPA more than 3.00

Financial Statement for self-financing or letter of guarantee from the sponsor

Interview in selective programs

Students visa approval letter

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have previous relevant qualifications with CGPA more than 3.00 to be accepted in University of Malaya.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 5.5

TOEFL IBT – 213

TOEFL PBT – 550

TOEFL CBT – 80

PTE – 42

Benefits

The University of Malaya will provide the selected applicants full 100% tuition fee waivers upto RM4,000 or above towards the tuition fee of the applied master or doctoral programme at the university and a living allowance.

Apply Now