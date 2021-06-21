NIE Pradap Kow Scholarships for International Students in Singapore

With the motive of providing a world-class education to needy and deserving students, National Institute of Education is offering the Pradap Kow Scholarships.

The studentship is accessible for dazzling aspirants who wish to pursue masters by research programme at the institute.

The National Institute of Education is the only teacher education institution in Asia to be ranked 12th in the world and 2nd by QS World University rankings in Education in 2015, and strives to achieve excellent scientific research and scientific and technology teaching from pre-school to universities of Singapore and the world.

Why do you study at National Institute of Education? As the Singapore teacher training institution, the National Institute of Education, provides its students with ongoing training and lifetime learning, and performs comprehensive, cutting-edge education research through its upgraded programmes. NIE cooperates with numerous educational institutions around the world, thereby ensuring that teachers at NIE are educated to succeed globally.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: National Institute of Education

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters by research

Award: Up to S$2,500

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Singapore and International

The award can be taken in Singapore

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in pedagogy or education policy in Singapore

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Master’s programme (by Research) at the National Institute of Education.

Area of research shall have direct implications for pedagogy or education policy in Singapore.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applications must be made on the prescribed forms and uploaded to the online application system for admission to the Masters by Research Programme.

Supporting Documents: Submit An official transcript of detailed academic results, one recent passport-sized color photograph, two Academic Referee Reports

Admission Requirements: Applicants must attain at least a 90% score on the GRE test and provide the same results to be admitted in a Master by Research degree programme at NIE.

Language Requirement: Students must have sufficient knowledge of the English language.

Benefits

Successful scholar will receive Up to S$2,500 at the institute. The Scholarship shall be awarded to the candidate for a maximum of two years of study.

