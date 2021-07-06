Tuition Assistance Scholarships for International Students in South Korea

Tuition Assistance Scholarships for International Students in South Korea

Take advantage of Tuition Assistance Scholarships today! The Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology will be providing a tuition award for graduate students for the academic year 2021-2022.

The purpose of this application scheme is to support students who want to start their master’s and PhD degree programme at the institute.

The Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) is a prominent science and technology institution and a research-oriented multiversity in Gwangju, South Korea. It is also a member of the GIST-KAIST-UNIST-POSTECH-DGIST research-oriented universities society, which consists of GIST-KAIST-UNIST-POSTECH-DGIST.

Why choose the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology? The university aims to cultivate notable scientists and engineers, promote collaborative research with industry, and encourage critical thinking among students and researchers.

Application Deadline: October 15

Brief Description

University or Organization: Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters and PhD

Award: Up to 680,000 won

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in South Korea

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Masters and PhD degree programme at the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be overseas students

Applicants must be going to enroll in the graduate degree programme

How to Apply

How to Apply: Aspirants have to take admission to the university. After that, they will be considered for the grant.

Supporting Documents: Submit an ID card, a passport photo in JPG format, a CV, academic records/transcripts, and two Letters of Recommendation

Admission Requirements: Students must have a bachelor’s degree certificate with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: The minimum TOEFL score for acceptance into graduate programs is 80 of IBT, 550 PBT. They also accept the score of IELTS, TOEIC, and TEPS(Test of English Proficiency developed by Seoul National University) when the applicant doesn’t have a TOEFL score. The minimum score for acceptance is 6.5 of IELTS, 750 of TOEIC, and 600 of TEPS(327 of New TEPS.

Benefits

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology will provide the award amount up to 680,000 won for students in South Korea.

