Northumbria Postgraduate Taught EU Scholarships in UK

To recognize the academic achievements of students, the Northumbria University is announcing the Postgraduate Taught EU Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The educational award is available to EU students who are going to commence the Postgraduate Taught degree at the university in the UK.

Northumbria University is a well-known higher education institution with a strong academic reputation. Rutherford College of Technology, the College of Art & Industrial Design, and the Municipal College of Commerce merged to become the university. The university is well-known for its research and business programmes.

Why study at Northumbria University? The university is regarded as one of the top ten institutions in the United Kingdom. It is divided into two campuses, each with spectacular architecture, sophisticated teaching facilities, and a vibrant environment for study and sports.

Application Deadline: July 31, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Northumbria University

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Awards: £6,550

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: EU students

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: EU

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Masters degree in any subject offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible for the opportunity, students must have to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Be an EU student with ‘Overseas’ fee status

Be a self-funded student (not in receipt of any sponsorship)

Be accepted and enrolled onto a Full-Time Postgraduate Taught course in Newcastle Upon Tyne in 2021/2022

Meet all individual course requirements

Be studying on a Full-Time Full Masters course

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the bursary, students are needed to take admission in the master’s degree coursework at Northumbria University. After taking affirmation, candidates can access this award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must have to submit a transcript, photographs, letter of recommendation, resume, and all the previous necessary mark sheets.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants need to check the entry requirements page of the university.

Language Requirement: The University usually requires you to have a University recognized English language tests such as IELTS, PTE Academic, or equivalent.

Benefits: The Northumbria University will provide an amount worth up to £6,550 for your study.

