Paul Opstad international awards in USA

With the motive to offset the financial burden of the university, the University of Iowa is providing the Paul Opstad international awards for deserving aspirants.

This grant will be awarded to a full or part-time graduate student in the College of Education for the academic session 2021/2022.

The University of Iowa is a nationally and internationally renowned institution of higher learning. It offers a variety of graduate, undergraduate, postgraduate, research, and engineering programmes to help students reach their goals.

Application Deadline: November 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Iowa

Department: College of Education

Course Level: Graduate

Awards: Tuition-Fees

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not known

Nationality: International students

The prize can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Graduate degree courses in any field offered by the university.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, candidates must have an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply for this award, aspirants have to take admission in graduate degree coursework at the university. The grant is awarded automatically to eligible students upon admission.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must have to submit the transcript, photographs, letter of recommendation, resume, photocopy of passport, and pre-qualification degree.

Admission Requirements: For applying, you need to check the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirements: Aspirants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study there.

Benefits

The University of Iowa will provide tuition fees to the successful candidates for the year 2021/2022.

