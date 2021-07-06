Start Online & Save Scholarships for International Students at University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia

Eliminate all financial constraints that are holding you back from studying abroad by applying for the Start Online & Save (SOS) Scholarships offered by the University of the Sunshine Coast for the academic year 2021-2022.

The Start Online & Save (SOS) award is designed for international students who want to commence their studies at the university. The applicants are eligible to receive the award given that they reside outside Australia.

The University of the Sunshine Coast is a public university, also known as USC, is ranked 43rd in the list of Best Global Universities in Australia/New Zealand by the U.S. committed to unlocking the innovation, productivity, and full human potential of our regions and to working with government, industry, and community to encourage prosperity in a knowledge-driven world.

Why choose to study at the University of the Sunshine Coast? The University of the Sunshine Coast is an institute of education that is not limited by tradition or old ways of thinking and strives to pass the same mindset on to its students and staff. USC provides the hands-on learning and practical skills needed to improve the life of students. It is dedicated to ensuring that students have the tools they need to reach their goals.

Application Deadline: 1st November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of the Sunshine Coast

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor and Master

Award: 50% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants of all countries outside Australia are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any bachelor or master programme at USC is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be offshore students accepted in any applied programme by USC.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants are supposed to apply through the exclusive student portal of the university. Eligible applicants will be considered for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Academic transcripts of high school or university

a copy of the photo/details page of the applicant’s current passport

Statement of purpose

2-3 letters of reference

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum grade of 60% or above in their academics to be admitted to any programme at USC.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 85

IELTS Academic – 6.5

PTE – 58

CPE/CAE – 176

Benefits

USC will reward a tuition fee discount of 50% on the programme fee to the selected international students under this application .

