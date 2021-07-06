Ohlone College foundation grants for International Students in USA

Ohlone College is enthusiastically providing financial support to talented students through its Ohlone College foundation grants for the academic year 2021-2022.

All international students are eligible to apply to take this award and get advantages towards the tuition fee of the applied programme for its complete duration. It is a competitive scholarship and is awarded to limited students.

Ohlone College is a public community college that ranks 7th in WalletHub’s Top 20 Community Colleges in the nation. It strives to serve the community by offering basic skills, career entry, university transfer, economic development, and personal enrichment.

Why choose to study at Ohlone College? Ohlone College is a public institution in Fremont well known for its inclusiveness, innovation, and superior student success rates. Ohlone provides life-long learning opportunities for students, college personnel, and the community and promotes teamwork and open communication. It maintains high standards in the constant pursuit of excellence based on value, trust, respect, and integrity.

Application Deadline: 15th November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Ohlone College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: all nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and graduate-level courses and subjects taught at Ohlone are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be accepted in the applied programme by Ohlone College.

How to Apply

How to Apply: International students must fill the International Student Application form and submit it via mail at international@ohlone.edu. Eligible applicants will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

High School certificate

University degree

Copy of biographical page in Passport

Visa

Personal statement

Admission Requirements: Applicants must meet the application checklist to be accepted in Ohlone.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 57

TOEFL PBT – 490

TOEFL CBT – 163

IELTS – 5.5

Benefits

Applicants that win the foundation financial aid positions will receive benefits towards the tuition fee of the applied undergraduate or graduate programme undertaken at Ohlone.

