Ohlone College foundation grants for International Students in USA

Ohlone College is enthusiastically providing financial support to talented students through its Ohlone College foundation grants for the academic year 2021-2022.
All international students are eligible to apply to take this award and get advantages towards the tuition fee of the applied programme for its complete duration. It is a competitive scholarship and is awarded to limited students.
Ohlone College is a public community college that ranks 7th in WalletHub’s Top 20 Community Colleges in the nation. It strives to serve the community by offering basic skills, career entry, university transfer, economic development, and personal enrichment.
Why choose to study at Ohlone College? Ohlone College is a public institution in Fremont well known for its inclusiveness, innovation, and superior student success rates. Ohlone provides life-long learning opportunities for students, college personnel, and the community and promotes teamwork and open communication. It maintains high standards in the constant pursuit of excellence based on value, trust, respect, and integrity.
Application Deadline: 15th November 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Ohlone College
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate and Graduate
Award: Tuition fee
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the United States
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: all nationalities.
Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate and graduate-level courses and subjects taught at Ohlone are eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must be accepted in the applied programme by Ohlone College.
How to Apply
How to Apply: International students must fill the International Student Application form and submit it via mail at international@ohlone.edu. Eligible applicants will be considered.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
High School certificate
University degree
Copy of biographical page in Passport
Visa
Personal statement
Admission Requirements: Applicants must meet the application checklist to be accepted in Ohlone.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 57
TOEFL PBT – 490
TOEFL CBT – 163
IELTS – 5.5
Benefits
Applicants that win the foundation financial aid positions will receive benefits towards the tuition fee of the applied undergraduate or graduate programme undertaken at Ohlone.
