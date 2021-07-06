Dr. Antony Kidman Scholarship in Health Psychology for International Students in UK

To inspire brilliant students to achieve success in the field of Health Psychology, King’s College London is granting the Dr. Antony Kidman Scholarship.

The sponsorship will be awarded to a deserving student undertaking a master’s degree in Health Psychology at KCL in the UK.

Established in 1829, King’s College London is a founding college and a member institution of the federal University of London. It is England’s oldest university, offering world-class teaching as well as cutting-edge research.

Why study at King’s College London? At King’s, they are dedicated to making the university a welcoming, inspirational, and inclusive environment to work and learn. All appointments are made exclusively based on merit, and the institution encourages and welcomes applications from all parts of the community.

Application Deadline: July 5, 2021

University or Organization: King’s College London

Course Level: Masters

Award: £10,770

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree in Health Psychology

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

undertaking the full-time MSc Health Psychology at King’s, 2021 entry

have firmly accepted an offer of a place in a study from September 2021

Home/EU/International fee status with a household income of £50,000 or less

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students should first submit the general admission application for the programme via the university application portal. To apply, you should download the form Complete and return it to the Student Funding Office.

Supporting Documents: Students must have to provide a written personal statement and end of year report

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold previous educational qualifications in high regard to study at KCL.

Language Requirement: If your first language is not English, you must be able to provide recent evidence that your spoken and written command of the English language is adequate for the programmes for which you have applied.

Benefits

King’s College London will provide the amount worth £10,770, available as either a cash bursary or a contribution towards tuition fees.

