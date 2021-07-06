Mehran Bibi Sheikh Memorial Entrance Scholarships for International Students at Queen’s University, Canada

Earning a college degree leads to the ability to choose career paths. Examining this importance of the study, Queen’s University is granting the Mehran Bibi Sheikh Memorial Entrance Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022 to international students.
The funding program assists international students who want to commence an undergraduate programme at QU in Canada.
Queen’s University is highly-ranked in Canada of more than 175 years old. It aims to offer and foster holistic, diverse opportunities that engage students, support their unique needs and wellbeing, and help them prepare for future success.
Why study at Queen’s University? Queen’s University is rising in Canada, pushing the limits of what can be achieved and develops ideas that can make a difference in the world. Queen’s, overall, is a dynamic, academically acclaimed university that provides students with an exceptional learning experience in a vibrant, safe, and supportive community.
Application Deadline: Open
Brief Description
University or Organization: Queen’s University
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $1,500
Number of Awards: 2
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in Canada
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Applicants from all countries
Eligible Course or Subjects: Any undergraduate programme taught at Queen’s is eligible to apply for.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Applicants must have applied in their first year in any undergraduate programme at Queen’s.
Academic excellence
Preference will be given to international students who have Pakistani citizenship
How to Apply
How to Apply: Interested students must sign up on the MyQueensu portal and carry out the application process through NetID or Student Portal for the desired programme. Eligible applications will be considered automatically.
Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:
High school diploma
Identification certificate
Official transcripts
Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum of 75% average on their high school diploma or 2.9 GPA to get into a UG programme at Queen’s.
Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 88
TOEFL PBT – 580
CAEL – 70
PTE – 60
Duolingo – 110
Cambridge English – 175
Benefits
Queen’s University will provide $1,500 to 2 international students towards an undergraduate programme in Canada.
