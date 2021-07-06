Mehran Bibi Sheikh Memorial Entrance Scholarships for International Students at Queen’s University, Canada

Earning a college degree leads to the ability to choose career paths. Examining this importance of the study, Queen’s University is granting the Mehran Bibi Sheikh Memorial Entrance Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022 to international students.

The funding program assists international students who want to commence an undergraduate programme at QU in Canada.

Queen’s University is highly-ranked in Canada of more than 175 years old. It aims to offer and foster holistic, diverse opportunities that engage students, support their unique needs and wellbeing, and help them prepare for future success.

Queen's University is rising in Canada, pushing the limits of what can be achieved and develops ideas that can make a difference in the world. Queen's, overall, is a dynamic, academically acclaimed university that provides students with an exceptional learning experience in a vibrant, safe, and supportive community.

Application Deadline: Open

University or Organization: Queen’s University

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,500

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from all countries

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any undergraduate programme taught at Queen’s is eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must have applied in their first year in any undergraduate programme at Queen’s.

Academic excellence

Preference will be given to international students who have Pakistani citizenship

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students must sign up on the MyQueensu portal and carry out the application process through NetID or Student Portal for the desired programme. Eligible applications will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

High school diploma

Identification certificate

Official transcripts

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum of 75% average on their high school diploma or 2.9 GPA to get into a UG programme at Queen’s.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 88

TOEFL PBT – 580

CAEL – 70

PTE – 60

Duolingo – 110

Cambridge English – 175

Benefits

Queen’s University will provide $1,500 to 2 international students towards an undergraduate programme in Canada.

