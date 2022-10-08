Performance Scholarship at University of La Verne 2023 – USA

The University of La Verne will offer two $31,000 per year ($124,000 total for 4 years) scholarships in each of the six academic programs.

Scholarships are renewable annually for up to four years of study based on the student’s academic progress and participation in their performance scholarship area. Students are strongly encouraged to apply for state and federal financial aid in addition to this scholarship.

Application Deadline: February 1, 2023.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $31,000 per year

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must be incoming freshmen, international and transfer students only (must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0

Applicants are required to major or minor in the performance area. Please refer to Area Specific Requirements.

Applicants must enroll full-time at the University of La Verne and continuously attend while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0.

Applicants must be fluent in the English Language

How to Apply: Complete and submit the following application materials by midnight, February 1, 2023.

University of La Verne Application (You may use either the La Verne application or the Common Application )

or the ) Performance Scholarship Supplemental Application (You will need to submit your La Verne application first and set up your admission portal before having access to the Supplemental Application)

(You will need to submit your La Verne application first and set up your admission portal before having access to the Supplemental Application) Performance Scholarship Recommendation (You may upload this to your application portal after application submission or request your recommender to email it to admission@laverne.edu)

Area-Specific Requirements (You may upload these to your application portal after application submission)

(You may upload these to your application portal after application submission) Resume: Please prepare and submit your one-page resume detailing your work related to the performance scholarship area for which you are applying and upload it to your application portal.

