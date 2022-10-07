Fulbright-IIE Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

The Fulbright-IIE Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship is open to Ukrainian students who are interested in all subjects. This Award ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 and is several awards.

The purpose of this application is to provide financial assistance to Ukrainian students who wish to study in the United States. In order to be eligible for this application, applicants must be Ukrainian citizens and enrolled in an undergraduate course at a university in Ukraine. The application deadline for this application is open.

Application deadline: The application will be available in early-mid October.

Brief Description

Organization: Institute of International Education, Inc.

Department: NA

Course level: Undergraduate

Award amount: $5,000- $25,000

Number of awards: 10

Eligible countries: Ukraine

Subjects: All subjects

Eligibility: Ukrainian students

About

Chef and humanitarian José Andrés; Garry Kasparov, global human rights and pro-democracy activist; Daniel Lubetzky, social entrepreneur and KIND Snacks Founder; and Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman are co-chairing the Global Democracy Ambassador Scholarship to help Ukrainian students continue their studies, educate global peers on the fragility and importance of democracy, and inspire the world to stay engaged. The scholarship will also help recipients professionally, as they will be able to share their experiences with others and learn from experts in the field.

Eligibility

In Phase I, the program will support 10 Ukrainian students currently pursuing their undergraduate degree in the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year.

In Phase II, the program will support 10 Ukrainian students enrolled in undergraduate degree programs at Ukrainian universities. The award in Phase II will support Ukrainian students who would like to study abroad at a university in the United States in the spring and/or summer of 2023.

Scholars will receive up to $25,000 for required educational expenses, as well as a $5,000 living stipend.

How to apply

To apply to be a part of this important exchange, students must first submit an application. The application can be found on the website and must be completed in full. Applicants will be asked to provide their contact information, education history, and current occupation. Additionally, applicants will need to write a 500-word essay explaining why they want to participate in the exchange and what they hope to gain from it.

