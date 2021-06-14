Women Ambassadorship Scholarships for International Students at Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands

Maastricht School of Management has taken an initiative to educate students through its Women Ambassadorship Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

International applicants who wish to undertake MBA programme at Maastricht School of Management are eligible to receive 50% discount on the tuition fee of the programme under this application

The Maastricht School of Management is a management school ranked in the top 10 in Western Europe according to the 2018. It is globally known to provide education and advocacy for ethical management, inspiring leadership, innovative entrepreneurship and effective public policy, building on our unique history in working together with institutions in emerging economies for better global management.

Why should you choose to study at Maastricht School of Management? Maastricht School of Management takes a practice-oriented approach, focusing on putting the newly gained knowledge and skills into the daily professional and personal life of students. Students at MSM are constantly challenged to develop skills in the area of intercultural communication, team leadership and collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, self-awareness, resilience and time management.

Application Deadline: 15th July, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Maastricht School of Management

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: 50% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the Netherlands

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International students from all overseas countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All MBA programmes offered at MSM are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicants must be accepted at MSM in an MBA programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to apply using the official application portal of the university.

Supporting Documents: Submit an essay in about 1000-1500 words answering the below questions:

Concrete examples in which you took on a leadership role/position during your studies/in your professional career

Discuss at least one challenge you have faced as a woman in leadership, and how you overcame it.

How will the MSM MBA or Master in Management help you develop your leadership goals in the future?

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold a relevant bachelor’s degree to be admitted in a master programme at MSM.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 88

TOEFL PBT – 570

TOEFL CBT – 230

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 59

TOEIC – 720

CAE – B

CPE – C

Benefits

Maastricht School of Management will give the successfully selected students 50% discount on the tuition fee of a master’s programme at MSM.

Apply Now