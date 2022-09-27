Farm Workers Needed in Canada – Apply Now

Canada is a North American country consisting of ten provinces and three territories. It has the world’s eleventh-largest economy by nominal GDP and the seventeenth-largest by PPP, with a highly diversified economy. It is one of the world’s most ethnically diverse and multicultural nations, the product of large-scale immigration from many countries. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition.

This might just be the perfect opportunity for you to land your dream job in the country if you have the required skills and experience as the country’s law forbids discrimination whatsoever to the entire recruitment process.

Job Objective

We have a series of reputable and growing employers in the country who’re currently seeking to hire competent, experienced, and reliable person to work as Farm Workers in their establishment. Successful candidates will surely have impeccable interpersonal skills, capable of thriving under pressure and able to work effectively along with others and independently.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

You’ll handle the accurate and timely cultivation and planting of crops

You’ll handle the effective operation of various farm machinery and equipment

You’ll be responsible for the effective maintenance and storage of farm machinery and equipment.

You’ll handle the effective cleaning of stables, barns, and pens.

You’ll handle the application of insecticide and fertilizers to the farmland

You’ll adhere to established safety guidelines and protocols

You’ll perform diligently all other assigned duties and responsibilities by the supervisor

Job Skills and Requirements

A reliable team player

Previous experience is required

Impeccable interpersonal skills

Competent and reliable

Friendly and positive attitude

Pay strong attention to details

Capable of thriving under pressure

Good communication skills

Able to carry heavy objects

Goal-oriented and passionate