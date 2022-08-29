How to Move to Canada With Your Family – Step By Step Guide

Have you been doubting about the reality of the Canadian immigration program?

It is true that many Canadian immigration programs allow you to immigrate to Canada with your family. Canada has a strong commitment to family reunification, too, so you can also apply to sponsor your spouse, children, parents, and grandparents if you’re already in Canada!

Many of Canada’s immigration programs allow applicants to bring their families with them. However, this is not the case for every program, so you should verify the procedure for your program of choice before applying.

Permanent immigration programs, including Express Entry and business immigration, allows families to be included. Some temporary visa programs for working and studying will allow applicants to bring their families, but this is often decided on a case-by-case basis and depends on the program regulations.

The requirement to Register For the Express Entry Pool

You will need a

Passport.

Medical Certificate

Educational certificate

Police clearance certificate

Proof of funds

Passport Photograph

Employment records and income records to show working experience.

IELTS test results proving your language proficiency

Be sure to put together all these documents because you will be asked to present them when you are filling or creating your express entry profile.

Requirements For Getting Visa To Migrate To Canada Visa

visit the Canadian official website to get the form.

Canada will demand you answer a questionnaire to check your eligibility (Express Entry Questionnaire).

After you have filled out the Questionnaire, you will be given a personal reference code

Click on the fill express entry form and answer all the questions there to create your profile.

Create your login details and complete your profile registration

You will be asked for your reference key, fill it in and continue.

Fill out the different section in the profile

You will be asked if you have a job employment offer in Canada if you have to fill out the job offer form else click none.

Accept all the terms and conditions and then submit them.

You will receive a profile number and other messages to confirm that your account was successfully created

Now you will have to wait for an invitation from a province in Canada.

Canadian provincial nominations hold every week or every month, so you have to be on alert to get the latest news for an invitation. To get an update for a provincial nomination to visit our Canada immigration news page.