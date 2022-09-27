Storekeepers Needed in Canada Urgently – Apply Now

Canada is a North American country consisting of ten provinces and three territories. It has the world’s eleventh-largest economy by nominal GDP and the seventeenth-largest by PPP, with a highly diversified economy. It is one of the world’s most ethnically diverse and multicultural nations, the product of large-scale immigration from many countries. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition.
This might just be the perfect opportunity for you to land your dream job in the country if you have the required skills and experience as the country’s law forbids discrimination whatsoever to the entire recruitment process.
Job Objective
We have a series of reputable and growing employers in the country who’re currently seeking to hire competent, experienced, and reliable people to work as Storekeepers in their establishment. Successful candidates will surely have impeccable interpersonal skills, capable of thriving under pressure, and able to work effectively along with others and independently.
Job Duties and Responsibilities
- You’ll handle the proper storage of merchandise in the store
- You’ll coordinate the effective distribution of merchandise
- You’ll handle the effective receiving and sorting of merchandise in the store
- You’ll handle the effective cleaning and organization of the store
- You’ll effectively keep and maintain an updated inventory of stocks in the store
- You’ll adhere to established safety guidelines and protocols
- You’ll perform diligently all other assigned duties and responsibilities by the supervisor
Job Skills and Requirements
- A reliable team player
- Previous experience is required
- Impeccable interpersonal skills
- Competent and reliable
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Pay strong attention to details
- Capable of thriving under pressure
- Good communication skills
- Able to carry heavy objects
- Goal-oriented and passionate
Click Here to Start Your Application!!!
Be First to Comment