Obama Foundation Scholars Program for Emerging Leaders to Study at University of Columbia – USA 2023

The Obama Foundation Scholars program will give rising leaders from the United States and around the world who are already making a difference in their communities the opportunity to take their work to the next level through an immersive curriculum that brings together academic, skills-based, and hands-on learning.

The Obama Foundation offers a robust curriculum of leadership development, training, networking activities, and customized support throughout the academic year to help the Obama Scholars gain the real-world skills, tools, and experiences they need to expand the impact of their work when they return home.

Application Deadline: 21st October 2022 at 5 pm ET.

Eligible Countries: All

Type: Masters, Training

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award:

Monthly stipend to assist with living expenses in New York City

A furnished studio apartment within walking distance of Columbia University

All tuition and fees for up to four courses at Columbia University

Basic medical, dental, and life insurance for the duration of the program

Air travel to and from home country and any program-related activities

Leadership development programming led by the Obama Foundation will help scholars gain the real-world skills, tools, and experiences to expand the impact of their work when they return home

Duration of Program: 1 year

Eligibility: The Obama Foundation Scholars Program at Columbia University seeks rising leaders from around the world who meet the following criteria:

Have a proven commitment to service and leadership within a community, region or country outside the United States, coupled with a demonstrated commitment to return to these communities following their completion of the program and apply their enhanced training, skills, and connections on a long-term basis for the benefit of these communities

Are emerging leaders who have made meaningful contributions to their field and are now at a “tipping point” in their careers

Are fluent in English (verbal, written, and spoken)

Have the ability and inclination to positively shape the future of their community

Have a demonstrated commitment to humility, integrity, inclusivity, stewardship, fearlessness, imagination, and teamwork

How to Apply: We’re now accepting applications from eligible and qualified candidates. Please click here for the 2023 program guidelines.

