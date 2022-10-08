International Excellence Scholarships at University of Kansas 2023, USA

The University of Kansas is providing $100,000 to high-achieving students for the academic year 2022/2023 in the USA.

Why choose to study at the University of Kansas in the United States? The University of Kansas, the state’s flagship research university, is known for its basketball team and extensive course offerings.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $100,000

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a 3.5+GPA.

Applicants must be international students.

Applicants must check all entry requirements before starting the process for admission.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests: TOEFL iBT or TOEFL iBT Special Home Edition – 79 TOEFL paper-delivered test – 60 IELTS – 6.5 PTE and PTE Academic – 53 SAT Evidence-Based Reading & Writing – 590 ACT English – 22 AP English – Grade 4 AS and A level English Languages Exams – Grade of B on both exams



How to Apply: Applicants are required to submit an admission application on the university portal.

Visit The Official Website For More Information