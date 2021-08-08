International Student Scholarships at Loyola University New Orleans, USA

To support the education of students in the USA, Loyola University New Orleans is providing the International Student Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.
The motive of the bursary is to support overseas students to complete their studies at the university.
Established as Loyola College in 1904, Loyola University New Orleans is a private Jesuit university in New Orleans, Louisiana. Originally, the institution was chartered as a university in 1912 and it offers various degree programme.
Why study at Loyola University, New Orleans? As a Catholic, Jesuit University, Loyola University New Orleans is an academic community dedicated to the education of the whole person. By thinking critically and acting justly, students are to embody the Ignatian ideals of faith, truth, justice, and service
Application Deadline: November 15
Brief Description
University or Organization: Loyola University New Orleans
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: 14,000 to $23,000
Number of Awards: NA
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities.
Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
Applicants must be an international citizen
Aspirants must have take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university
How to Apply
How to Apply: To apply, students are required to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.
Supporting Documents: Submit official original secondary school transcripts, an affidavit of financial support and copy of passport, one letter of recommendation
Admission Requirements: Students must have to submit the ACT and SAT scores to take admission at the university.
Language Requirement: Submit official TOEFL, IELTS, Duolingo English Test (DET) scores.
Benefits
Loyola University New Orleans will provide the award amount of $14,000 to $23,000 for students in the USA.
