International Student Scholarships at Loyola University New Orleans, USA

To support the education of students in the USA, Loyola University New Orleans is providing the International Student Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The motive of the bursary is to support overseas students to complete their studies at the university.

Established as Loyola College in 1904, Loyola University New Orleans is a private Jesuit university in New Orleans, Louisiana. Originally, the institution was chartered as a university in 1912 and it offers various degree programme.

Why study at Loyola University, New Orleans? As a Catholic, Jesuit University, Loyola University New Orleans is an academic community dedicated to the education of the whole person. By thinking critically and acting justly, students are to embody the Ignatian ideals of faith, truth, justice, and service

Application Deadline: November 15

Brief Description

University or Organization: Loyola University New Orleans

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: 14,000 to $23,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be an international citizen

Aspirants must have take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, students are required to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

Supporting Documents: Submit official original secondary school transcripts, an affidavit of financial support and copy of passport, one letter of recommendation

Admission Requirements: Students must have to submit the ACT and SAT scores to take admission at the university.

Language Requirement: Submit official TOEFL, IELTS, Duolingo English Test (DET) scores.

Benefits

Loyola University New Orleans will provide the award amount of $14,000 to $23,000 for students in the USA.

