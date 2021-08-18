Clark College International Program Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

Clark College International Program Scholarships in USA
Highly skilled students have a great way to manage their finances for an undergraduate course by applying for the International Program Scholarships. The program is organized by Clark College.
The award is accessible for talented applicants commencing in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university.
As a community college located in Vancouver, Clark College assists individuals in achieving their academic and professional goals. Although it is ranked 103rd in the nation, it strives to provide the best service to the community.
Why choose Clark College? Every student can succeed with the right resources and environment. Consequently, it provides a conducive learning and growth environment for students of all backgrounds and abilities. Their support services help students balance their financial, academic, and personal obligations. They also invest in teaching-focused faculty who work with small groups of students to ensure that they get the attention they need.
Application Deadline: 15th November 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Clark University
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $500
Number of Awards: 4
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world
Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
To apply, you must be planning to register at Clark College for the upcoming fall term. these endowments may be applied toward your Clark College tuition and education fees only; no cash awards are offered.
How to Apply
How to Apply: The candidates are required to apply through the college application portal. The candidates must log in to Smart Select and apply for the opportunity.
Supporting Documents: Submit the following:
Personal statement
Letters of recommendation
Resume
All academic transcripts
Writing samples
Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 to be admitted into any programme at Clark College.
Language Requirement: Aspirants must have the following:
TOEFL – 85
IELTS – 6.5
Benefits
Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of $500 to cover their study expenses in the USA.
