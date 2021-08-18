Clark College International Program Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

Clark College International Program Scholarships in USA

Highly skilled students have a great way to manage their finances for an undergraduate course by applying for the International Program Scholarships. The program is organized by Clark College.

The award is accessible for talented applicants commencing in the undergraduate degree coursework at the university.

As a community college located in Vancouver, Clark College assists individuals in achieving their academic and professional goals. Although it is ranked 103rd in the nation, it strives to provide the best service to the community.

Why choose Clark College? Every student can succeed with the right resources and environment. Consequently, it provides a conducive learning and growth environment for students of all backgrounds and abilities. Their support services help students balance their financial, academic, and personal obligations. They also invest in teaching-focused faculty who work with small groups of students to ensure that they get the attention they need.

Application Deadline: 15th November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Clark University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $500

Number of Awards: 4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

To apply, you must be planning to register at Clark College for the upcoming fall term. these endowments may be applied toward your Clark College tuition and education fees only; no cash awards are offered.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The candidates are required to apply through the college application portal. The candidates must log in to Smart Select and apply for the opportunity.

Supporting Documents: Submit the following:

Personal statement

Letters of recommendation

Resume

All academic transcripts

Writing samples

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 to be admitted into any programme at Clark College.

Language Requirement: Aspirants must have the following:

TOEFL – 85

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of $500 to cover their study expenses in the USA.

