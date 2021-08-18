International Presidential Scholarships at Neumann University in USA

This funding will be available to talented students who want to pursue an undergraduate degree at the university. The award is open for the academic year 2021/2022.

Founded in 1855, Neumann University is a private Roman Catholic liberal arts college in Aston, Pennsylvania. Students can choose from a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate degree programs at the university.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Neumann University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: $18,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: These opportunities are awarded to students who have succeeded in their academic pursuits and a combination of your grades and test scores throughout their education journey.

How to Apply

How to Apply: For being considered, students have to enrol in the bachelor’s degree program at the university via Neumann application or the common application. After taking admission, you will be spontaneously considered for the award.

Supporting Documents: Candidates have to submit a copy of passport, CV, motivation letter and academic transcripts of all the previous school attended.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must check the entry requirements of Neumann University.

Language Requirement: Students can show their English language proficiency by the following test scores:

(TOEFL) a score of 78 internet-based, 213 computer-based or 550 paper-based

(IELTS) score: 6.5

(PTE Academic) score: 58

Minimum Integrated Skills in English (ISE II) with Distinction

ELS English for Academic Purposes Level 112 Certificate from ELS Language Centers

Completion of freshman English (college level) with a grade of “C” or better at an accredited community college or university

Benefits

Neumann University is offering the award amount of $18,000 to the successful candidates for the academic year 2021/2022

