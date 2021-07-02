SMCCD Global Beca International Student Scholarships in USA

The Canada College, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College are jointly offering the Global Beca International Student Scholarships program for those candidates who want to complete their bachelor’s degree in the USA.

The Awards are based on academic achievement, financial need, or specific interests such as clubs, athletics, and service. This award is open to new international students ranging from $250 to $3,000 for one year.

San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley is proud to offer a safe, affordable, quality homestay placement service for our international students. It has Global Online Learning (GOL) courses offered through San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley and will be taught by American professors.

Why study at San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley SMCCD? The Foundation is the colleges’ partner in promoting student success at our colleges and in ensuring that quality, affordable higher education is available to every member of our community.

Application Deadline: November 15th

Brief Description

University: Cañada College, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: Range from $250 to $3,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Limited

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have high school certificates with the good academic year 2021/2022.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this opportunity, students must follow these steps:

Log into your Student Success Link (information regarding logging into your student success link can be found HERE).

Click the link titled “SMCCD International Portal”in the picture below to get back to your international application.

Supporting Documents: You must submit the following documents:

Insight Statement

Type out a 250-300 word Personal Insight Statement regarding your program of study and how San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley will contribute to your academic and career goals. We would like you to include in your insight statement your response to the following questions:

What have you done academically that prepares you for your future success?

Why do you believe activities outside the classroom are also important for your future success?

How would financial support for your education benefit you and your family?

Letter of recommendation in English from a teacher, counselor, or principal.

Copy of your academic transcript from the past year or last school attended.

Admission Requirements: Students under xthe age of 18 will need to show proof of high school graduation or the equivalent and complete the Minor Consent Form. If applicable, download and fill out the Minor Consent Form

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The San Mateo Colleges of Silicon Valley will provide an award amount range from $250 to $3,000 to the successful candidates.

