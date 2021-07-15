Academic Programs for International Students at Florida Institute of Technology, USA – 2021

Applications are invited for the Academic Programs scholarship which will be awarded to International Students who are willing to study a degree program at Florida Institute of Technology, USA.

International students chosen for this application will receive $ 10,000 towards the undergraduate programme undertaken at Florida Tech.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Scholarships: $10,000

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate programme at Florida Tech.

Applicants must hold and maintain a minimum cumulative 2.60 GPA to get into Florida Tech.

Applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 80

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 58

Duolingo – 100

Cambridge English – 180

How to Apply: Applicants must apply through the Florida Tech Application. The applicants can also apply via Common Application. All international applicants will be considered for this application.

Visit The Official Website For More Information