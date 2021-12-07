International Remote Higher Education Scholarships at Chisholm Institute – Australia, 2022

The Chisholm Institute – Australia is providing a partial scholarship (discount) for remote studies only for international students and allocate against the first semester of eligible remote courses.
Chisholm Institute understands the importance of supporting their international students. That is why they offer a range of scholarships which may be updated each year.
Application Deadline: Applications are accepted all year round
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: Partial Tuition fee
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligible Field of Study: Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Community, Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drugs.
Eligibility:
Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.
Applicants must demonstrate that they can speak, write, read and comprehend English to a specified standard.
Applicants must be International Students
How to Apply: Students are required to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme at the institute.
