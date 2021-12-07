International Remote Higher Education Scholarships at Chisholm Institute – Australia, 2022

The Chisholm Institute – Australia is providing a partial scholarship (discount) for remote studies only for international students and allocate against the first semester of eligible remote courses.

Chisholm Institute understands the importance of supporting their international students. That is why they offer a range of scholarships which may be updated each year.

Application Deadline: Applications are accepted all year round

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Partial Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligible Field of Study: Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Community, Mental Health and Alcohol and Other Drugs.

Also Apply: 2019 International Women In STEM Scholarships At Southern Cross University – Australia

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.

Applicants must demonstrate that they can speak, write, read and comprehend English to a specified standard.

Applicants must be International Students

How to Apply: Students are required to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme at the institute.

Visit The Official Website For More Information