2022 Merit Scholarships at Pacific University, USA

The Pacific University, USA is giving a tuition fee scholarship towards the fee of any degree programme undertaken at the Institution.
This scholarship opportunity will cover partial tuition costs of the undertaken programme. Awarded based on merit, the scholarship value can go up to $27,000 per year.
Application Deadline: 15th January 2022.
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $27,000
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligibility:
Applicants must have good academic merit.
Applicants must have a minim 2.80 – 4.00 GPA
Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:
TOEFL IBT – 79 or higher
TOEFL IBT Home Edition – 79 or higher
IELTS Indicator – 6.5 or higher
IELTS – 6.5 or higher
Duolingo – 110 or higher
How to Apply: International undergraduate applications at Pacific University must be submitted via the Common Application portal.
