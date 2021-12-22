2022 Merit Scholarships at Pacific University, USA

The Pacific University, USA is giving a tuition fee scholarship towards the fee of any degree programme undertaken at the Institution.

This scholarship opportunity will cover partial tuition costs of the undertaken programme. Awarded based on merit, the scholarship value can go up to $27,000 per year.

Application Deadline: 15th January 2022.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $27,000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have good academic merit.

Applicants must have a minim 2.80 – 4.00 GPA

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79 or higher

TOEFL IBT Home Edition – 79 or higher

IELTS Indicator – 6.5 or higher

IELTS – 6.5 or higher

Duolingo – 110 or higher

Also Apply: International Commencing Scholarships At University of Sydney – Australia 2020

How to Apply: International undergraduate applications at Pacific University must be submitted via the Common Application portal.

APPLY NOW

Visit The Official Website For More Information