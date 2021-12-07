2022 Academic Scholarships at Lynn University, USA

Lynn University, USA is awarding the Academic Scholarship opportunity valued at $6,000 – $12,000 to support students who need help in financing their studies.

Why choose Lynn University? Lynn University is an internationally acclaimed private institution and acclaimed as one of America’s most creative schools. Lynn implements unique ways of education such as iPad-powered learning, dialogues instead of lectures, and connecting students with employers in the first year.

Application Deadline: Students must complete their application by 15th January 2022 for an early decision. Applications made by 1st March or later will also be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

Also Apply: International Engineering Scholarships At University Of Huddersfield – UK 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $12,000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have exceptional grades, SAT, ACT, or TOEFL scores.

Applicants must apply as per the university’s admission instructions for the international first-year or transfer students.

Applicants must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL internet-based score of 71+

IELTS score of 6.0+

Duolingo score of 100+

PTE score of 50+

How to Apply: Students can start their undergraduate admission application online. Students’ eligibility to be considered for the award will be determined upon applying. No separate scholarship application is required.

Also Apply: 2020 Phoenix Entrepreneur Award At Coventry University – UK

Visit The Official Website For More Information