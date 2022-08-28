International Entrance Scholarship at University of Calgary in Canada 2022/2023

International Entrance Scholarship at the University of Calgary is a completely funded undergraduate scholarship. It is offered to foreign students entering the fresh year in the Fall Term in any undergraduate degree program.

The International Entrance Scholarship at the University of Calgary is a prominent award that recognizes the exceptional accomplishments of international students starting their undergraduate studies. The institution offers scholars a first-class academic experience that gears them towards success in life, in addition to research that addresses society’s most pressing challenges.

The University of Calgary is one of Canada’s topmost comprehensive research institutions of higher education, merging the best of university tradition with the city of Calgary’s pulsating energy and diversity. The university’s main campus is located in a lovely setting with a sight of the Rocky Mountains, covering over 200 hectares — an area larger than Calgary’s entire downtown. The School is rated 8th in Canada and 188th by the Center for World University Rankings for 2020-2021. The University of Calgary placed 9th in Canada and 246th in the world at QS World University Rankings 2021.

Scholarship Summary

Level of Study: Undergraduate

Undergraduate Institution: University of Calgary

University of Calgary Study in: Canada

Canada Registration – Spring/summer 2022 term: Continuing students: Feb. 8, 2022 Open Studies students: March 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Duration of Program: This is according to the selected Bachelor program.

Courses Offered:

Faculty of Arts.

Faculty of Science.

School of Engineering.

School of Medicine.

School of Business.

Faculty of Environmental Design.

Faculty of Law.

Faculty of Kinesiology.

Faculty of Social work.

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

School of Education.

Faculty of Arts.

Faculty of Nursing.

International Entrance Scholarship at University of Calgary – Benefits

The scholarship will offer the beneficiary the benefits below:

$60,000, $15,000 (renewable yearly) and $10,000 (non-renewable) are offered to foreign students entering fresh year in the Fall Term in any undergraduate degree program.

Renewable in the second, third and fourth year at the University of Calgary, provided beneficiaries attain a GPA of 2.6/4 or more over a minimum of 24.00 units in the prior fall and winter terms.

International Entrance Scholarship at University of Calgary – Eligibility

To qualify for International Entrance Scholarship at The University of Calgary, the applicant must meet all of the requirements below:

Required Language: English.

English. Eligible Countries: All world countries

All world countries Academic Merit: A student must normally present at least GPA of 3.2/4

A student must normally present at least GPA of 3.2/4 Registered in at least 9 units in both Fall and Winter Terms for the year the award is granted – Full time Registration

Monetary need will be decided based on information given in the online awards application.

Other prerequisites are: Extra-curricular activities. Leadership. Field of Study.



International Entrance Scholarship at University of Calgary – How to Apply

Ensure you follow the subsequent application guidelines to apply for International Entrance Scholarship at the University of Calgary:

First step is to apply for the undergraduate program you are interested in at the university: You can begin your application. Begin by creating a UCalgary eID.

Utilize the application guide to assist you with your application journey.

Make application submission and pay your application fee of $145.

Based on your application, we’ll let you know in your Calgary Student Center how and where to submit any mandatory documents. Visit the documents page for more information.

Follow the following steps below to apply for the Scholarship:

From your myUofC portal, get access to your Student Center.

Select the “My Financials” session in your Student Center.

Go to the Awards & Scholarships section, and click on “Apply for Undergraduate Awards”. Please ensure popups are enabled. The page will not show If popups are blocked.

A pop-up window will appear on your screen with whichever open applications or ones that only just closed. Duly pay attention to the Application Available and Application Closing dates.

To inquire further about International Entrance Scholarship at the University of Calgary, please visit the official website.