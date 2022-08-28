Waterloo University Scholarships for International Students Undergraduates Masters and PhD Studies 2023 Canada

Waterloo University Scholarships for international students are currently open. In this article, we will have access to full detail about the scholarship, its worth and its application stages.

Waterloo University Scholarships for international students is a scholarship for international students. This opportunity is offered for Undergraduate, Master and PhD studies. The scholarship is worth up to $10,000.

Worth of Waterloo University Scholarships for International Students

The International Master’s Award of Excellence is valued at $2,500 per term for a maximum of 6 terms.

The David Johnston–Lebovic Foundation International Experience Awards will be awarded worth up to $2,500 for a one-term study experience, $2,500 to $5,000 for a one-term work or volunteer experience, up to $10,000 for a two-term work or volunteer experience

To qualify for the fully funded University of Waterloo scholarships, applicants must meet the following requirements,

Only English language is required for the program

Students under the grand-parented existing IMSA program cannot be nominated for an IMAE; however, a student previously awarded an IMSA for a previously completed master’s degree can be nominated for an IMAE

An applicant with outstanding academy performance, with a minimum of 70% average at the undergraduate level and a minimum of 75% average at the graduate levels eligible to apply for these scholarships.

International students with a valid Canadian study visa permit who are registered full time and assessed international tuition fees.

Will normally only be given to students entering the first term of their program

Students must prove academic excellence through criteria established by the Faculty.

Students must not have outstanding probationary admission requirements.

Students must meet the academic progress requirements of their program

Eligible students all over the world can apply

All the applicants must be full-time undergraduate and graduate students in any faculty who wish to partake in an international experience in Israel, including a minimally-paid or volunteer international co-op work placement, a volunteer placement, an academic exchange or a study term related to academic requirements

Normally, students should not be concurrently receiving foreign government or agency sponsorship e.g., China Scholarship Council, Libyan sponsorship and a lot more, or be fully or partially self-funded more than the Faculty minimum levels of support.

Departments and/or Faculty will define their internal process by which they their qualified applicant based on the eligibility criteria and allocation.

Faculties may impose stricter eligibility criteria as appropriate.

How to apply for Waterloo University Scholarships for International Students

Please take the below steps to avail David Johnston–Lebovic Foundation International Experience Award scholarship:

Candidates must take admitted to the university in undergraduate and graduate degree programs. After taking admission, candidates can access the application on their forms pages.

A personal statement that will refer to the application form must be submitted. Proof of English proficiency must be provided.

Please take the be following application steps to apply for the International Master’s Award of Excellence scholarship:

Departments and Faculties will select the students and nominate them for the scholarship according to their application criteria.

Students will be chosen for this award based on their application for admission, no separate scholarship application is required.

April 15, July 15 and November 15

Applications Deadline:

For Undergraduate: April 15, July 15 and November 15

For Masters and PhD: Click here to view the program-specific deadline.

Official Websites:

David Johnston–Lebovic Foundation International Experience Award. Click Here

International Master’s Award of Excellence scholarship

Click Here